Biden, Zelensky Sign 10-Year Bilateral Security Agreement - Reports
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington.
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement, Reuters reported on Thursday.
The text of the agreement recognizes the deal as a step towards Ukrainian membership in NATO, the report said.
Under the terms of the agreement, US and Ukrainian officials will meet within 24 hours in the event of an armed attack against Ukraine to discuss a response, the report said.
In April, Joe Biden signed a $61 billion military aid package for Ukraine. Following the announcement Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kiev and Washington were working on a long-term bilateral security agreement. The agreement was supposed to resemble the ones Ukraine had signed with France and Germany.
Ukraine applied for accelerated NATO membership in September 2022. However, despite the bloc’s enlargement being in high gear for decades, with Finland and Sweden recently being absorbed into the military alliance, it has shied away from approving Kiev’s application. Moscow has long warned that NATO’s sweeping post-Cold War expansion in violation of the West's commitment to not move any closer to Russia’s borders creates threats to the country’s security.