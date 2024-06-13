https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/biden-zelensky-sign-10-year-bilateral-security-agreement---reports-1118938770.html

Biden, Zelensky Sign 10-Year Bilateral Security Agreement - Reports

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The text of the agreement recognizes the deal as a step towards Ukrainian membership in NATO, the report said. Under the terms of the agreement, US and Ukrainian officials will meet within 24 hours in the event of an armed attack against Ukraine to discuss a response, the report said.In April, Joe Biden signed a $61 billion military aid package for Ukraine. Following the announcement Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kiev and Washington were working on a long-term bilateral security agreement. The agreement was supposed to resemble the ones Ukraine had signed with France and Germany.

ukraine

