Medvedev: Freeing Ukraine From West Possible After Successful Special Military Operation

It will be possible to free Ukraine from the Western neocolonialism after successfully achieving all goals of the special military operation, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has said.

“It is obvious that freeing Ukraine from neocolonial chains will only be possible after all the tasks of the special military operation have been accomplished," Medvedev wrote in his article for the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper, which was published on Friday.Medvedev also state that Global South countries did not want to follow the so-called peace formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as they desire to maintain ties with MoscowAccording to Medvedev, the West uses tools of “debt neocolonialism” to maintain influence in the Global South.Despite its promises of “mountains of gold” and membership in the EU to Armenia in return for loyalty, the West is not planning to invite it to the “club of chose ones,” clarified Medvedev.The former president of Russia added that no one will invite Armenia “to the club of chose ones” despite promises.He further indicated that the new system of international relations, based on the principles of respect and non-interference, will take shape in the very near future.At the same time Russia hopes that cooperation between the BRICS group and the African Union will reach a new level.

