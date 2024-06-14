https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/medvedev-freeing-ukraine-from-west-possible-after-successful-special-military-operation-1118941868.html
Medvedev: Freeing Ukraine From West Possible After Successful Special Military Operation
Medvedev: Freeing Ukraine From West Possible After Successful Special Military Operation
Sputnik International
It will be possible to free Ukraine from the Western neocolonialism after successfully achieving all goals of the special military operation, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has said.
2024-06-14T01:50+0000
2024-06-14T01:50+0000
2024-06-14T01:50+0000
world
russia
us
armenia
ukraine
european union (eu)
rossiyskaya gazeta
dmitry medvedev
volodymyr zelensky
neocolonialism
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100042818_0:0:2899:1631_1920x0_80_0_0_8de53eb3794b99a0b0567e6997092de5.jpg
“It is obvious that freeing Ukraine from neocolonial chains will only be possible after all the tasks of the special military operation have been accomplished," Medvedev wrote in his article for the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper, which was published on Friday.Medvedev also state that Global South countries did not want to follow the so-called peace formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as they desire to maintain ties with MoscowAccording to Medvedev, the West uses tools of “debt neocolonialism” to maintain influence in the Global South.Despite its promises of “mountains of gold” and membership in the EU to Armenia in return for loyalty, the West is not planning to invite it to the “club of chose ones,” clarified Medvedev.The former president of Russia added that no one will invite Armenia “to the club of chose ones” despite promises.He further indicated that the new system of international relations, based on the principles of respect and non-interference, will take shape in the very near future.At the same time Russia hopes that cooperation between the BRICS group and the African Union will reach a new level.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/all-the-censorship-in-the-world-cant-hide-that-the-west-is-failing-1118923108.html
russia
armenia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100042818_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59bc1e404d6ab1ff543ccf5dc5c9d25b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian security council deputy chairman dmitry medvedev, special military operation, free ukraine, western neocolonialism, global south, russian political prospects
russian security council deputy chairman dmitry medvedev, special military operation, free ukraine, western neocolonialism, global south, russian political prospects
Medvedev: Freeing Ukraine From West Possible After Successful Special Military Operation
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It will be possible to free Ukraine from the Western neocolonialism after successfully achieving all goals of the special military operation, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has said.
“It is obvious that freeing Ukraine from neocolonial chains will only be possible after all the tasks of the special military operation have been accomplished," Medvedev wrote in his article for the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper, which was published on Friday.
Medvedev also state that Global South countries did not want to follow the so-called peace formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as they desire to maintain ties with Moscow
"The result [for the West] is a deep shock at the ‘unexpected’ unwillingness of the Global South to follow the ‘Zelensky formula’, to sever longstanding ties with Russia, to join the sanctions spree promoted by the White House and its satellites, to turn a blind eye to the next aggravation of the situation in the Middle East," Medvedev wrote.
According to Medvedev, the West uses tools of “debt neocolonialism” to maintain influence in the Global South.
Despite its promises of “mountains of gold” and membership in the EU to Armenia in return for loyalty, the West is not planning to invite it to the “club of chose ones,” clarified Medvedev.
“We are witnessing how emissaries of the US, the EU and NATO are becoming more and more frequent guests in Armenia, and they are handing out generous promises left and right. Of course, this republic is offered mountains of gold, including membership in the European Union, in exchange for full loyalty,” Medvedev wrote.
The former president of Russia added that no one will invite Armenia “to the club of chose ones” despite promises.
He further indicated that the new system of international relations
, based on the principles of respect and non-interference, will take shape in the very near future.
"One way to address the challenges of eliminating the socio-economic manifestations of neocolonialism may be to strengthen the coordination of approaches of the majority of the countries in the world to the formation of an entirely new system of international relations based on the principles of respect and benevolent non-interference. Solving these issues is a matter for the very near future," Medvedev noted.
At the same time Russia hopes that cooperation between the BRICS group
and the African Union will reach a new level.
“We hope that through joint efforts with our partners, the preconditions will be created for raising cooperation in the BRICS-African Union format to a new qualitative level, based on increasing the role of BRICS in the peaceful resolution of conflicts and ensuring compliance with international law,” Medvedev stated.