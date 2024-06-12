https://sputnikglobe.com/20240612/work-in-brics-format-brings-new-global-opportunities---cuban-foreign-minister-1118918431.html
Work in BRICS Format Brings New Global Opportunities - Cuban Foreign Minister
Work in BRICS Format Brings New Global Opportunities - Cuban Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
The work and cooperation within the BRICS format creates new global opportunities for countries, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said on Wednesday.
2024-06-12T13:15+0000
2024-06-12T13:15+0000
2024-06-12T13:15+0000
world
brics
cuba
sergey lavrov
bruno rodriguez parrilla
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0c/1118918534_0:144:3129:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_17196c28e8249c84710db9a955b7fdaf.jpg
Cuba’s top diplomat praised the global role of BRICS bloc.For his part, Lavrov thanked the Cuban foreign minister for his participation in the BRICS foreign ministers' meetings in Russia. Earlier in the week, Lavrov hosted BRICS foreign ministers in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod for a two-day meeting. BRICS was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for the largest emerging economies, uniting Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa joined the group in 2010. Russia assumed the bloc's rotating presidency on January 1. On the same day, BRICS expanded its membership to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240608/scott-ritter-putin-seeks-resolution-with-nato-but-russias-future-is-in-brics-1118855216.html
cuba
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0c/1118918534_200:0:2931:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a002712e5cab8f420fb5ffae5feeac19.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
brics cuba, lavrov cuba, brics expansion, brics global south, brics format cuba
brics cuba, lavrov cuba, brics expansion, brics global south, brics format cuba
Work in BRICS Format Brings New Global Opportunities - Cuban Foreign Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The work and cooperation within the BRICS format creates new global opportunities for countries, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said on Wednesday.
Cuba’s top diplomat praised the global role of BRICS bloc.
“I must say that we work very carefully within this group and we always try to use all the opportunities we have to cooperate with the BRICS group. During our time there, we have also done our work, and we believe that working in the group opens up new opportunities on a global scale,” Parrilla said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.
For his part, Lavrov thanked the Cuban foreign minister for his participation in the BRICS foreign ministers' meetings in Russia.
“We see great benefit from this kind of events involving countries of the world majority - Africa, Latin America, Asia… Our presidents define tasks regularly, and today our duty is to see how we will improve and concretize activities in all areas of our cooperation,” the top Russian diplomat said.
BRICS was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for the largest emerging economies, uniting Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa joined the group in 2010. Russia assumed the bloc's rotating presidency on January 1. On the same day, BRICS expanded its membership to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.