International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240612/work-in-brics-format-brings-new-global-opportunities---cuban-foreign-minister-1118918431.html
Work in BRICS Format Brings New Global Opportunities - Cuban Foreign Minister
Work in BRICS Format Brings New Global Opportunities - Cuban Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
The work and cooperation within the BRICS format creates new global opportunities for countries, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said on Wednesday.
2024-06-12T13:15+0000
2024-06-12T13:15+0000
world
brics
cuba
sergey lavrov
bruno rodriguez parrilla
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0c/1118918534_0:144:3129:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_17196c28e8249c84710db9a955b7fdaf.jpg
Cuba’s top diplomat praised the global role of BRICS bloc.For his part, Lavrov thanked the Cuban foreign minister for his participation in the BRICS foreign ministers' meetings in Russia. Earlier in the week, Lavrov hosted BRICS foreign ministers in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod for a two-day meeting. BRICS was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for the largest emerging economies, uniting Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa joined the group in 2010. Russia assumed the bloc's rotating presidency on January 1. On the same day, BRICS expanded its membership to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240608/scott-ritter-putin-seeks-resolution-with-nato-but-russias-future-is-in-brics-1118855216.html
cuba
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0c/1118918534_200:0:2931:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a002712e5cab8f420fb5ffae5feeac19.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
brics cuba, lavrov cuba, brics expansion, brics global south, brics format cuba
brics cuba, lavrov cuba, brics expansion, brics global south, brics format cuba

Work in BRICS Format Brings New Global Opportunities - Cuban Foreign Minister

13:15 GMT 12.06.2024
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2024
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The work and cooperation within the BRICS format creates new global opportunities for countries, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said on Wednesday.
Cuba’s top diplomat praised the global role of BRICS bloc.

“I must say that we work very carefully within this group and we always try to use all the opportunities we have to cooperate with the BRICS group. During our time there, we have also done our work, and we believe that working in the group opens up new opportunities on a global scale,” Parrilla said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

For his part, Lavrov thanked the Cuban foreign minister for his participation in the BRICS foreign ministers' meetings in Russia.
President Vladimir Putin “continues to hold the door open for a resolution” of conflicts between NATO and Russia, said former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter, but the country will embrace a new multipolar world led by institutions like the BRICS economic bloc - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2024
Analysis
Scott Ritter: Putin Seeks Resolution With NATO but Russia's Future is in BRICS
8 June, 01:16 GMT
“We see great benefit from this kind of events involving countries of the world majority - Africa, Latin America, Asia… Our presidents define tasks regularly, and today our duty is to see how we will improve and concretize activities in all areas of our cooperation,” the top Russian diplomat said.
Earlier in the week, Lavrov hosted BRICS foreign ministers in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod for a two-day meeting.
BRICS was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for the largest emerging economies, uniting Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa joined the group in 2010. Russia assumed the bloc's rotating presidency on January 1. On the same day, BRICS expanded its membership to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала