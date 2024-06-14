https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/russian-court-labels-georgian-national-legion-paramilitary-formation-as-terrorist---fsb-1118946309.html

Russian Court Labels Georgian National Legion Paramilitary Formation as Terrorist - FSB

Russian Court Labels Georgian National Legion Paramilitary Formation as Terrorist - FSB

Sputnik International

The Southern District Military Court in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don recognized the Georgian National Legion paramilitary formation as a terrorist organization, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

2024-06-14T06:57+0000

2024-06-14T06:57+0000

2024-06-14T06:57+0000

world

russian federal security service (fsb)

russia

georgia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081575137_0:602:2048:1754_1920x0_80_0_0_6a5ba055af06f7f159b182c43b60b5d3.jpg

"Based on evidence collected by the Federal Security Service of Russia, the Southern District Military Court recognized the Georgian National Legion paramilitary formation ... as a terrorist organization," the FSB said in a statement. Due to the court decision and federal law, its activities are prohibited on the territory of Russia, the statement added. "Members of the legion participate in hostilities on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces, and are also involved in organizing sabotage and terrorist attacks on Russian territory, torturing military personnel of the Russian armed forces and killing civilians," the FSB said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/us-lifts-ban-on-arms-supplies-to-ukraines-nationalist-battalion-azov---reports-1118900454.html

russia

georgia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russian court, georgian national legion, fsb georgian legion, georgian paramilitary