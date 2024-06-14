International
Russian Court Labels Georgian National Legion Paramilitary Formation as Terrorist - FSB
Russian Court Labels Georgian National Legion Paramilitary Formation as Terrorist - FSB
The Southern District Military Court in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don recognized the Georgian National Legion paramilitary formation as a terrorist organization, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.
"Based on evidence collected by the Federal Security Service of Russia, the Southern District Military Court recognized the Georgian National Legion paramilitary formation ... as a terrorist organization," the FSB said in a statement. Due to the court decision and federal law, its activities are prohibited on the territory of Russia, the statement added. "Members of the legion participate in hostilities on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces, and are also involved in organizing sabotage and terrorist attacks on Russian territory, torturing military personnel of the Russian armed forces and killing civilians," the FSB said.
Russian Court Labels Georgian National Legion Paramilitary Formation as Terrorist - FSB

06:57 GMT 14.06.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Southern District Military Court in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don recognized the Georgian National Legion paramilitary formation as a terrorist organization, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.
"Based on evidence collected by the Federal Security Service of Russia, the Southern District Military Court recognized the Georgian National Legion paramilitary formation ... as a terrorist organization," the FSB said in a statement.
Due to the court decision and federal law, its activities are prohibited on the territory of Russia, the statement added.
"Members of the legion participate in hostilities on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces, and are also involved in organizing sabotage and terrorist attacks on Russian territory, torturing military personnel of the Russian armed forces and killing civilians," the FSB said.
