https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/russian-court-labels-georgian-national-legion-paramilitary-formation-as-terrorist---fsb-1118946309.html
Russian Court Labels Georgian National Legion Paramilitary Formation as Terrorist - FSB
Russian Court Labels Georgian National Legion Paramilitary Formation as Terrorist - FSB
Sputnik International
The Southern District Military Court in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don recognized the Georgian National Legion paramilitary formation as a terrorist organization, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.
2024-06-14T06:57+0000
2024-06-14T06:57+0000
2024-06-14T06:57+0000
world
russian federal security service (fsb)
russia
georgia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081575137_0:602:2048:1754_1920x0_80_0_0_6a5ba055af06f7f159b182c43b60b5d3.jpg
"Based on evidence collected by the Federal Security Service of Russia, the Southern District Military Court recognized the Georgian National Legion paramilitary formation ... as a terrorist organization," the FSB said in a statement. Due to the court decision and federal law, its activities are prohibited on the territory of Russia, the statement added. "Members of the legion participate in hostilities on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces, and are also involved in organizing sabotage and terrorist attacks on Russian territory, torturing military personnel of the Russian armed forces and killing civilians," the FSB said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/us-lifts-ban-on-arms-supplies-to-ukraines-nationalist-battalion-azov---reports-1118900454.html
russia
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081575137_0:410:2048:1946_1920x0_80_0_0_e999b3227f6b04f36001ad6f20d984f4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, russian court, georgian national legion, fsb georgian legion, georgian paramilitary
russia, russian court, georgian national legion, fsb georgian legion, georgian paramilitary
Russian Court Labels Georgian National Legion Paramilitary Formation as Terrorist - FSB
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Southern District Military Court in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don recognized the Georgian National Legion paramilitary formation as a terrorist organization, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.
"Based on evidence collected by the Federal Security Service of Russia, the Southern District Military Court recognized the Georgian National Legion paramilitary formation ... as a terrorist organization," the FSB said in a statement.
Due to the court decision and federal law, its activities are prohibited on the territory of Russia, the statement added.
"Members of the legion participate in hostilities on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces, and are also involved in organizing sabotage and terrorist attacks on Russian territory, torturing military personnel of the Russian armed forces and killing civilians," the FSB said.