Russian air defense systems shot down 87 Ukrainian drones over six Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Russian officials repeatedly slammed Ukrainian attacks as acts of pure terrorism. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier stressed that targeted shelling of civilian infrastructure became a trademark of the Kiev regime and Volodymyr Zelensky.“This night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed two UAVs over the Belgorod Region, two UAVs over the Volgograd Region, six UAVs over the Voronezh Region, six UAVs over the Kursk Region, 70 UAVs over the territory of the Rostov Region, as well as one UAV over the territory of the Republic of Crimea,” the ministry said.
“This night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed two UAVs over the Belgorod Region, two UAVs over the Volgograd Region, six UAVs over the Voronezh Region, six UAVs over the Kursk Region, 70 UAVs over the territory of the Rostov Region, as well as one UAV over the territory of the Republic of Crimea,” the ministry said.