https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/russian-synchronized-swimmers-win-group-competition-at-brics-games-1118970455.html

Russian Synchronized Swimmers Win Group Competition at BRICS Games

Russian Synchronized Swimmers Win Group Competition at BRICS Games

Sputnik International

The Russian national team won the technical program in the group synchronized swimming competition at the BRICS Games in Kazan.

2024-06-14T09:38+0000

2024-06-14T09:38+0000

2024-06-15T07:42+0000

russia

brics games 2024

kazan

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0f/1118970294_0:171:3033:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_a2cbe493ec6096db9aaca268ffdd50ab.jpg

The Russian team, represented by Anna Andrianova, Anastasia Bakhtyreva, Ekaterina Kossova, Varvara Kreopalova, Elizaveta Minayeva, Evelina Simonova, Elizaveta Smirnova, and Agniya Tulupova, scored 341.7363 points. In second place was the national team of North Korea (273.2816), and in third place was the team of Belarus (260.5641).The BRICS Games are being held from June 12 to June 24. Some 5,000 athletes from more than 90 countries are participating in the competition.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/russian-weightlifter-shines-with-gold-medal-at-brics-games-1118933832.html

kazan

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian synchronized swimmers, brics games 2024