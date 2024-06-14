International
Russian Synchronized Swimmers Win Group Competition at BRICS Games
Russian Synchronized Swimmers Win Group Competition at BRICS Games
The Russian national team won the technical program in the group synchronized swimming competition at the BRICS Games in Kazan.
russia
brics games 2024
kazan
russia
The Russian team, represented by Anna Andrianova, Anastasia Bakhtyreva, Ekaterina Kossova, Varvara Kreopalova, Elizaveta Minayeva, Evelina Simonova, Elizaveta Smirnova, and Agniya Tulupova, scored 341.7363 points. In second place was the national team of North Korea (273.2816), and in third place was the team of Belarus (260.5641).The BRICS Games are being held from June 12 to June 24. Some 5,000 athletes from more than 90 countries are participating in the competition.
russian synchronized swimmers, brics games 2024
The Russian team (Anastasia Bakhtyreva, Tatyana Gaidai, Daria Geloshvili, Yekaterina Kossova, Varvara Kreopalova, Elizaveta Minaeva, Elizaveta Smirnova, Agnia Tulupova, Anna Andrianova, Maya Doroshko, Evelina Simonova, Veronika Sokolova) at the awarding ceremony after winning 1st place in the acrobatic group at the BRICS Synchronized Swimming Games in Kazan.
The Russian national team won the technical program in the group synchronized swimming competition at the BRICS Games in Kazan.
The Russian team, represented by Anna Andrianova, Anastasia Bakhtyreva, Ekaterina Kossova, Varvara Kreopalova, Elizaveta Minayeva, Evelina Simonova, Elizaveta Smirnova, and Agniya Tulupova, scored 341.7363 points.
In second place was the national team of North Korea (273.2816), and in third place was the team of Belarus (260.5641).
The BRICS Games are being held from June 12 to June 24. Some 5,000 athletes from more than 90 countries are participating in the competition.
