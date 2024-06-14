https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/russian-synchronized-swimmers-win-group-competition-at-brics-games-1118970455.html
Russian Synchronized Swimmers Win Group Competition at BRICS Games
The Russian national team won the technical program in the group synchronized swimming competition at the BRICS Games in Kazan.
The Russian team, represented by Anna Andrianova, Anastasia Bakhtyreva, Ekaterina Kossova, Varvara Kreopalova, Elizaveta Minayeva, Evelina Simonova, Elizaveta Smirnova, and Agniya Tulupova, scored 341.7363 points. In second place was the national team of North Korea (273.2816), and in third place was the team of Belarus (260.5641).The BRICS Games are being held from June 12 to June 24. Some 5,000 athletes from more than 90 countries are participating in the competition.
The Russian team, represented by Anna Andrianova, Anastasia Bakhtyreva, Ekaterina Kossova, Varvara Kreopalova, Elizaveta Minayeva, Evelina Simonova, Elizaveta Smirnova, and Agniya Tulupova, scored 341.7363 points.
In second place was the national team of North Korea (273.2816), and in third place was the team of Belarus (260.5641).
The BRICS Games
are being held from June 12 to June 24. Some 5,000 athletes from more than 90 countries are participating in the competition.