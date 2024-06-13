https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/russian-weightlifter-shines-with-gold-medal-at-brics-games-1118933832.html
Russian Weightlifter Shines With Gold Medal at BRICS Games
Russian Weightlifter Shines With Gold Medal at BRICS Games
Sputnik International
Russian weightlifter Elizaveta Zhatkina secured gold at the BRICS Games in the 49 kg weight category.
2024-06-13T14:25+0000
2024-06-13T14:25+0000
2024-06-13T14:25+0000
russia
russia
venezuela
brics games 2024
sport
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0d/1118933285_0:0:2918:1642_1920x0_80_0_0_371788f2eb47e874425a80561ca7a058.jpg
She achieved a snatch of 76 kg and a clean and jerk of 95 kg, totaling 171 kg. Fellow Russian Polina Andreeva took silver with a total of 162 kg (77 kg in snatch and 85 kg in clean and jerk), while Venezuela's Victoria Milano earned bronze with 143 kg total (61 kg in snatch and 82 kg in clean and jerk).In the men's 61 kg category, Haider Sultan of Pakistan claimed victory with a total lift of 261 kg (115 kg in snatch and 146 kg in clean and jerk). Russia’s Oleg Musokhranov came in second with 260 kg, and his compatriot Elkan Gvazava placed third with 258 kg.The BRICS Games, which started yesterday in Kazan and will run until June 24, features around 5,000 athletes from over 90 countries who compete for 387 medal sets. President Vladimir Putin highlighted the games as a symbol of expanding intercultural dialogue and a significant contribution to strengthening international friendship and cooperation in his address at the opening ceremony.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/maltsev-clinches-second-brics-games-gold-for-russia-in-synchronized-swimming-1118928944.html
russia
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0d/1118933285_195:0:2683:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_4b6d8dfdb6fc73f254f816e6b102378e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
brics games, brics games 2024 in kazan, female weightlifter, russia, gold medal, sport, elizaveta zhatkina
brics games, brics games 2024 in kazan, female weightlifter, russia, gold medal, sport, elizaveta zhatkina
Russian Weightlifter Shines With Gold Medal at BRICS Games
Russian weightlifter Elizaveta Zhatkina secured gold at the BRICS Games in the 49 kg weight category.
She achieved a snatch of 76 kg and a clean and jerk of 95 kg, totaling 171 kg. Fellow Russian Polina Andreeva took silver with a total of 162 kg (77 kg in snatch and 85 kg in clean and jerk), while Venezuela's Victoria Milano earned bronze with 143 kg total (61 kg in snatch and 82 kg in clean and jerk).
In the men's 61 kg category, Haider Sultan of Pakistan claimed victory with a total lift of 261 kg (115 kg in snatch and 146 kg in clean and jerk). Russia’s Oleg Musokhranov came in second with 260 kg, and his compatriot Elkan Gvazava placed third with 258 kg.
The BRICS Games, which started yesterday in Kazan and will run until June 24, features around 5,000 athletes from over 90 countries who compete for 387 medal sets.
President Vladimir Putin highlighted
the games as a symbol of expanding intercultural dialogue and a significant contribution to strengthening international friendship and cooperation in his address at the opening ceremony.