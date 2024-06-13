https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/russian-weightlifter-shines-with-gold-medal-at-brics-games-1118933832.html

Russian Weightlifter Shines With Gold Medal at BRICS Games

Russian Weightlifter Shines With Gold Medal at BRICS Games

Russian weightlifter Elizaveta Zhatkina secured gold at the BRICS Games in the 49 kg weight category.

She achieved a snatch of 76 kg and a clean and jerk of 95 kg, totaling 171 kg. Fellow Russian Polina Andreeva took silver with a total of 162 kg (77 kg in snatch and 85 kg in clean and jerk), while Venezuela's Victoria Milano earned bronze with 143 kg total (61 kg in snatch and 82 kg in clean and jerk).In the men's 61 kg category, Haider Sultan of Pakistan claimed victory with a total lift of 261 kg (115 kg in snatch and 146 kg in clean and jerk). Russia’s Oleg Musokhranov came in second with 260 kg, and his compatriot Elkan Gvazava placed third with 258 kg.The BRICS Games, which started yesterday in Kazan and will run until June 24, features around 5,000 athletes from over 90 countries who compete for 387 medal sets. President Vladimir Putin highlighted the games as a symbol of expanding intercultural dialogue and a significant contribution to strengthening international friendship and cooperation in his address at the opening ceremony.

