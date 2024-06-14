International
Russia
Russian Table Tennis Teams Win Two Gold Medals at BRICS Games
Russian Table Tennis Teams Win Two Gold Medals at BRICS Games
The Russian men's and women's national table tennis teams won the team table tennis tournaments at the BRICS Games in Kazan.
The Russian team of Maria Taylakova, Elizabeth Abrahamyan, and Polina Mikhailova defeated China 3-0 in the final.The Russian men's team, represented by Kirill Skachkov, Lev Katsman, and Vladimir Sidorenko, also defeated China 3-2 in the final.The BRICS Games are being held from June 12 to 24. Some 5,000 athletes from more than 90 countries are participating in the competition.
Russian Table Tennis Teams Win Two Gold Medals at BRICS Games

07:37 GMT 14.06.2024 (Updated: 07:41 GMT 15.06.2024)
Russian national team players who won gold medals in the men's table tennis competition at the BRICS Games in Kazan.
The Russian men's and women's national teams won the team table tennis tournaments at the BRICS Games in Kazan.
The Russian team of Maria Taylakova, Elizabeth Abrahamyan, and Polina Mikhailova defeated China 3-0 in the final.
The Russian men's team, represented by Kirill Skachkov, Lev Katsman, and Vladimir Sidorenko, also defeated China 3-2 in the final.
The BRICS Games are being held from June 12 to 24. Some 5,000 athletes from more than 90 countries are participating in the competition.
