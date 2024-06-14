https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/russian-table-tennis-teams-win-two-gold-medals-at-brics-games-1118970879.html

Russian Table Tennis Teams Win Two Gold Medals at BRICS Games

Russian Table Tennis Teams Win Two Gold Medals at BRICS Games

Sputnik International

The Russian men's and women's national table tennis teams won the team table tennis tournaments at the BRICS Games in Kazan.

2024-06-14T07:37+0000

2024-06-14T07:37+0000

2024-06-15T07:41+0000

russia

brics games 2024

russia

kazan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0f/1118970578_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bdd02c072ac40deff2e04b9f4e13a550.jpg

The Russian team of Maria Taylakova, Elizabeth Abrahamyan, and Polina Mikhailova defeated China 3-0 in the final.The Russian men's team, represented by Kirill Skachkov, Lev Katsman, and Vladimir Sidorenko, also defeated China 3-2 in the final.The BRICS Games are being held from June 12 to 24. Some 5,000 athletes from more than 90 countries are participating in the competition.

russia

kazan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian men's and women's national table tennis teams, brics games in kazan, brics games 2024