Spain Not Planning to Donate Patriot System Deployed in Turkiye to Ukraine
Spain Not Planning to Donate Patriot System Deployed in Turkiye to Ukraine
Spain will not supply Ukraine with its Patriot air defense system deployed in Turkiye, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday.
"Despite this being a topic of discussion with the Ukrainian authorities, the Spanish government believes the Patriot missile system should remain in Turkey," Sanchez said at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Madrid. The meeting of the two leaders, which was mainly focused on the economy, resulted in the signing of more than 10 bilateral agreements on science, energy, professional training and trade.Spain has four Patriot batteries, one of which is deployed in Turkiye as part of a NATO mission to protect the country's airspace from possible missiles that could be launched from Syria. On May 27, Spain became the 10th country to sign a security agreement with Ukraine regulating financial, military and humanitarian aid for the next 10 years. Under the agreement, Spain will give Ukraine a military aid package worth abour 1 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in 2024 and 5 billion euros more during the 2024-2027 period.
03:45 GMT 14.06.2024
This picture taken on March 21, 2015 shows US troops from the 5th Battalion of the 7th Air Defense Regiment emplace a launching station of the Patriot air and missile defence system at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland
© AFP 2023 / JANEK SKARZYNSKI
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Spain will not supply Ukraine with its Patriot air defense system deployed in Turkiye, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday.
"Despite this being a topic of discussion with the Ukrainian authorities, the Spanish government believes the Patriot missile system should remain in Turkey," Sanchez said at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Madrid.
The meeting of the two leaders, which was mainly focused on the economy, resulted in the signing of more than 10 bilateral agreements on science, energy, professional training and trade.
Spain has four Patriot batteries, one of which is deployed in Turkiye as part of a NATO mission to protect the country's airspace from possible missiles that could be launched from Syria.
On May 27, Spain became the 10th country to sign a security agreement with Ukraine regulating financial, military and humanitarian aid for the next 10 years. Under the agreement, Spain will give Ukraine a military aid package worth abour 1 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in 2024 and 5 billion euros more during the 2024-2027 period.
