Palestine Ready to Control Rafah Checkpoint With Int'l Observers - Economy Minister

Sputnik International

The Palestinian government is ready to control the Rafah checkpoint on the border with Egypt in the presence of international observers, subject to the withdrawal of Israeli troops, Palestinian Minister of National Economy Mohammed Al-Amour told Sputnik.

2024-06-14T05:33+0000

2024-06-14T05:33+0000

2024-06-14T05:47+0000

economy

israel-gaza conflict

israeli-palestinian conflict

palestine-israel conflict

hamas

Israeli news portal Walla has reported, citing high-ranking US and Israeli officials, that negotiations between Israel, Egypt and the United States to open the Rafah crossing have stalled due to Israel's refusal to allow Palestine to operate the site in any way.Sky-Rocketing Unemployment in the Gaza StripUnemployment has risen to 75% in the Gaza Strip and to 32% in the West Bank since the beginning of the Israeli military operation in the Palestinian enclave in October last year, the Palestinian Authority's Minister for National Economy, Mohammed Al-Amour, told Sputnik.Israeli attacks have left 37,000 people dead, 85,000 wounded, and all infrastructure nearly leveled, according to Gaza officials.

2024

