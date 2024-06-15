https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/cuba-does-not-approve-of-us-submarines-presence---deputy-foreign-minister-1118968881.html

Cuba Does Not Approve of US Submarine's Presence - Deputy Foreign Minister

Cuba Does Not Approve of US Submarine's Presence - Deputy Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

The Cuban government was notified of the USS fast attack submarine Helena visiting the US naval base in Cuba's Guantanamo, but Havana does not approve of such visits, Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said.

2024-06-15T05:44+0000

2024-06-15T05:44+0000

2024-06-15T05:45+0000

americas

us

cuba

guantanamo bay

havana

guantanamo

submarine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0b/1099495217_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_04a7eba3693142b900066507d93f305b.jpg

"We were aware of their presence because, in accordance with the procedures that we have followed for years, the United States informed us in advance. But obviously we do not like the presence on our territory and the transit through our waters of vessels of this kind belonging to a power that is conducting an official and practical hostile policy towards Cuba,” Fernandez said, as quoted by Cubadebate. The Russian Northern Fleet's naval strike force, which includes the nuclear-powered Yasen-class Kazan cruise missile submarine, the Admiral Gorshkov frigate, the Akademik Pashin supply tanker and the Nikolai Chiker rescue tug, entered the port of Havana on Wednesday as part of a long voyage. The official visit of the Russian delegation under the command of Vice Adm. Mikhail Neupokoyev will last from June 12 to 17. US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said Wednesday the USS fast attack submarine Helena made a pre-planned deployment to the US naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The deployment followed the Russian naval force's arrival in Cuba for naval exercises. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday that Washington has seen such visits before and expects to see them again in the future. US officials previously noted that the Russian naval deployment to Cuba does not pose a threat to the United States.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/russian-ships-arrive-in-cuba-in-latest-blow-to-us-hegemony-1118939506.html

americas

cuba

havana

guantanamo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us submarine, cuban government, us naval base, cuban deputy foreign minister carlos fernandez de cossio