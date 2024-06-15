https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/embassy-in-london-on-new-sanctions-against-russia-us-is-ultimate-beneficiary-1118972543.html
Embassy in London on New Sanctions Against Russia: US is Ultimate Beneficiary
Sputnik International
The Russian Embassy in London, commenting on the new package of UK sanctions against Russia, said the ultimate beneficiary of such measures in any case would be the United States, which the UK serves without receiving anything significant in return.
The United Kingdom on Thursday expanded the list of sanctions against Russia, adding more than 40 individuals and organizations.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in London, commenting on the new package of UK sanctions against Russia, said the ultimate beneficiary of such measures in any case would be the United States, which the UK serves without receiving anything significant in return.
The United Kingdom on Thursday expanded the list of sanctions against Russia, adding more than 40 individuals and organizations.
“Ironically, the ultimate beneficiary of this policy, even if it had a chance of achieving results, would not be Great Britain, but the United States, with its more developed financial infrastructure and LNG export potential. The British themselves, diligently serving their senior overseas partners, since the Brexit period, have never received anything significant from them in return, including the cherished free trade agreement,” the diplomatic mission said in a comment obtained by Sputnik.
The Russian Embassy in London, commenting on new UK sanctions against Russia, said the UK is limiting the development of its own economy, whose growth rate remains at an extremely low level.
“By methodically limiting the country’s development with its own sanctions measures, London has apparently finally accepted the ultra-low... growth rates of the British economy," the embassy said.
It said the difficult economic situation in the country is largely the result of such “futile foreign policy reckless moves by the Conservative government in its last weeks in power.”
The new sanctions imposed by the UK on Russia
are an attempt by London to create temporary competitive advantages for itself by distorting normal international trade and economic relations, the Russian Embassy said.
“At the cost of distorting normal international trade and economic relations [London] is trying to create temporary competitive advantages for itself by such discriminatory measures. This has long ceased to have anything to do with liberalism and the market economy, which the collective West seems to defend,” the embassy said.
It said the sanctions are just "convulsive attempts by London and Washington” to prevent Russia and other more successful and dynamically developing countries from completely getting ahead of the UK and the US.
“Timed to coincide with the G7 summit in Italy, London’s next package of illegitimate restrictive measures clearly demonstrates the opportunism inherent in the anti-Russian course of the Anglo-Saxons. Using the [Russian] special military operation's success only as an excuse, they are targeting... operators in the financial and energy sectors,” the embassy said.
