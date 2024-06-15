https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/pentagon-awards-combined-982mln-to-49-firms-to-maintain-sea-drone-fleet-1118972792.html

Pentagon Awards Combined $982Mln to 49 Firms to Maintain Sea Drone Fleet

The US Defense Department awarded a combined $982 million to 49 different companies to maintain the US military's fleet of sea drones, the Pentagon said in a press release.

"A multiple-award contract to support current and future unmanned surface vehicle family of systems and subsystems is awarded to the following 49 industry partners...The maximum dollar value for all (total number) contracts combined is $982,100,000," the release said on Friday. Through the contract, the Defense Department will procure payloads, non-payload sensors, mission support systems, autonomy and vehicle control systems, ashore and host platform elements, and logistics and sustainment for its sea drone fleet, the release said. Work is expected to be completed by February 2025 but could extend into 2030, the release added.

