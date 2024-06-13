https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/us-policy-on-strikes-deep-into-russia-has-not-changed---pentagon-chief-1118933211.html
US Policy on Strikes Deep Into Russia Has Not Changed - Pentagon Chief
The United States has not changed its policy on not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to conduct strikes deep into Russian territory, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.
He admitted that US granted permision "to conduct counter fire in the Kharkov area" with US weaponry. Earlier the White House saw a major policy shift, when US President Joe Biden granted Ukraine permission to use US weapons against military installations in Russia. However, a State Department spokesperson insisted that the permission was limited to what they called "counter-fire purposes" in Kharkov region.Commenting on US possible decision to allow Kiev to launch strikes deep into Russian territory, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that NATO politicians must realize “what they are playing with”, especially given the size of their nations.No Changes in Patriot Air Defense System CoverageAustin added that the United States will not make any changes to its Patriot missile coverage in Poland in response to reports that the US will send a battery in the country to Ukraine.The New York Times on Tuesday reported that President Joe Biden approved the deployment of a US Patriot system in Poland to Ukraine.Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said earlier on Thursday that a Patriot air-defense system in Poland would be replaced by another battery from another country.
ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has not changed its policy on not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to conduct strikes deep into Russian territory, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.
He admitted that US granted permision "to conduct counter fire in the Kharkov area" with US weaponry.
"As you know, Ukraine requested permission to conduct counter fire in the Kharkov area using US weapons, and President Biden granted them permission to do that," Austin said during a press conference after the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels. "Our policy on using long range strike capabilities to conduct strikes deep into Russia, that's not changed."
Earlier the White House saw a major policy shift
, when US President Joe Biden granted Ukraine permission to use US weapons against military installations in Russia. However, a State Department spokesperson insisted that the permission was limited to what they called "counter-fire purposes" in Kharkov region.
Commenting on US possible decision to allow Kiev to launch strikes deep into Russian territory, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that NATO politicians must realize “what they are playing with
”, especially given the size of their nations.
"These representatives of NATO countries, especially in Europe, especially in small countries, they should be aware of what they are playing with. They should remember that this is usually a state with a small territory and a very dense population. This is a factor they should keep in mind before striking deep into Russian territory," Putin calmly explained at press conference following his visit to Uzbekistanin May.
No Changes in Patriot Air Defense System Coverage
Austin added that the United States will not make any changes to its Patriot missile coverage in Poland in response to reports that the US will send a battery in the country to Ukraine.
"There will be no change in our Patriot coverage in Poland," Austin said during a press conference after the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels.
The New York Times on Tuesday reported that President Joe Biden approved the deployment of a US Patriot system in Poland to Ukraine.
Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said earlier on Thursday that a Patriot air-defense system in Poland would be replaced by another battery from another country.