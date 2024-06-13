https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/us-policy-on-strikes-deep-into-russia-has-not-changed---pentagon-chief-1118933211.html

US Policy on Strikes Deep Into Russia Has Not Changed - Pentagon Chief

US Policy on Strikes Deep Into Russia Has Not Changed - Pentagon Chief

The United States has not changed its policy on not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to conduct strikes deep into Russian territory, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

He admitted that US granted permision "to conduct counter fire in the Kharkov area" with US weaponry. Earlier the White House saw a major policy shift, when US President Joe Biden granted Ukraine permission to use US weapons against military installations in Russia. However, a State Department spokesperson insisted that the permission was limited to what they called "counter-fire purposes" in Kharkov region.Commenting on US possible decision to allow Kiev to launch strikes deep into Russian territory, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that NATO politicians must realize “what they are playing with”, especially given the size of their nations.No Changes in Patriot Air Defense System CoverageAustin added that the United States will not make any changes to its Patriot missile coverage in Poland in response to reports that the US will send a battery in the country to Ukraine.The New York Times on Tuesday reported that President Joe Biden approved the deployment of a US Patriot system in Poland to Ukraine.Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said earlier on Thursday that a Patriot air-defense system in Poland would be replaced by another battery from another country.

