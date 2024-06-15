https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/putin-congratulates-ramaphosa-on-reelection-as-south-african-president---kremlin-1118971143.html
Putin Congratulates Ramaphosa on Reelection as South African President
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Cyril Ramaphosa on his reelection as the president of South Africa, noting his contribution to the development of relations and strategic partnership between the countries, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
"Dear Mr. Ramaphosa, please accept our heartfelt congratulations on your reelection as President of the Republic of South Africa. We highly appreciate your personal contribution to the development of strategic partnership relations between our countries, as well as productive Russian-South African cooperation within the UN, BRICS, G20 and other multilateral structures,” the congratulatory telegram reads. Putin added that he looked forward to continuing the constructive dialog with Ramaphosa and working together on topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda.
