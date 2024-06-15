Russian Athletes Dominate Track and Field at BRICS Games
16:42 GMT 15.06.2024 (Updated: 16:45 GMT 15.06.2024)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy/
Subscribe
Russian pole vaulter Polina Knoroz won gold at the BRICS Games in Kazan.
Russian pole-vaulters have made a clean sweep of medals in the women's event at the 2024 BRICS Games — as their compatriots dominate other events.
Polin Knoroz cleared a height of 4.80 meters on her third attempt. Fellow Russian Aksana Gataullina took the silver with a clearance of 4.55 meters, while her compatriot Tatyana Kalinina won the bronze with a 4.45 meter-vault.
Results in other events:
Women’s 100 meters: 1. Kristina Makarenko (Russia, 11.31 seconds), 2. Natalia Kombarova (Russia, 11.42), 3. Yulia Karavaeva (Russia, 11.42);
Men’s 100 meters: 1. Danila Ten (Russia, 10.25 seconds), 2. Konstantin Krylov (Russia, 10.32), 3. Nikita Zhigar (Belarus, 10.38);
Women’s discus throw: 1. Violetta Ignatyeva (Russia, 59.96 meters), 2. Maria Ogritsko (Russia, 57.15), 3. Elena Panova (Russia, 56.37);
Women’s 800 meters: 1. Maria Prokhorets (Russia, 2 minutes 2.68 seconds), 2. Nigina Tukhtaeva (Russia, 2:03.09), 3. Ekaterina Samuilova (Russia, 2:03.16).
Yesterday, 11:44 GMT
The BRICS Games are being held from June 12 to 24, with around 5,000 athletes from more than 90 countries competing in 387 medal events.