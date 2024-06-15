https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/russian-athletes-dominate-track-and-field-at-brics-games-1118976735.html

Russian Athletes Dominate Track and Field at BRICS Games

Russian Athletes Dominate Track and Field at BRICS Games

Sputnik International

Russian pole vaulter Polina Knoroz won gold at the BRICS Games in Kazan.

2024-06-15T16:42+0000

2024-06-15T16:42+0000

2024-06-15T16:45+0000

brics games 2024

beyond politics

russia

kazan

sport

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0f/1118976575_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_905105e8ae2c8da22dd9e0c981e663c0.jpg

Russian pole-vaulters have made a clean sweep of medals in the women's event at the 2024 BRICS Games — as their compatriots dominate other events.Polin Knoroz cleared a height of 4.80 meters on her third attempt. Fellow Russian Aksana Gataullina took the silver with a clearance of 4.55 meters, while her compatriot Tatyana Kalinina won the bronze with a 4.45 meter-vault.Results in other events:The BRICS Games are being held from June 12 to 24, with around 5,000 athletes from more than 90 countries competing in 387 medal events.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/russian-team-leads-overall-medal-count-after-second-day-of-brics-games-1118971036.html

russia

kazan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics games in kazan 2024, track and field, russian athletes