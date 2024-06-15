International
Russian Athletes Dominate Track and Field at BRICS Games
Russian Athletes Dominate Track and Field at BRICS Games
Russian pole vaulter Polina Knoroz won gold at the BRICS Games in Kazan.
Russian pole-vaulters have made a clean sweep of medals in the women's event at the 2024 BRICS Games — as their compatriots dominate other events.Polin Knoroz cleared a height of 4.80 meters on her third attempt. Fellow Russian Aksana Gataullina took the silver with a clearance of 4.55 meters, while her compatriot Tatyana Kalinina won the bronze with a 4.45 meter-vault.Results in other events:The BRICS Games are being held from June 12 to 24, with around 5,000 athletes from more than 90 countries competing in 387 medal events.
brics games in kazan 2024, track and field, russian athletes
Russian Athletes Dominate Track and Field at BRICS Games

16:42 GMT 15.06.2024 (Updated: 16:45 GMT 15.06.2024)
Polina Knoroz
Polina Knoroz - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian pole vaulter Polina Knoroz won gold at the BRICS Games in Kazan.
Russian pole-vaulters have made a clean sweep of medals in the women's event at the 2024 BRICS Games — as their compatriots dominate other events.
Polin Knoroz cleared a height of 4.80 meters on her third attempt. Fellow Russian Aksana Gataullina took the silver with a clearance of 4.55 meters, while her compatriot Tatyana Kalinina won the bronze with a 4.45 meter-vault.
Results in other events:
Women’s 100 meters: 1. Kristina Makarenko (Russia, 11.31 seconds), 2. Natalia Kombarova (Russia, 11.42), 3. Yulia Karavaeva (Russia, 11.42);
Men’s 100 meters: 1. Danila Ten (Russia, 10.25 seconds), 2. Konstantin Krylov (Russia, 10.32), 3. Nikita Zhigar (Belarus, 10.38);
Women’s discus throw: 1. Violetta Ignatyeva (Russia, 59.96 meters), 2. Maria Ogritsko (Russia, 57.15), 3. Elena Panova (Russia, 56.37);
Women’s 800 meters: 1. Maria Prokhorets (Russia, 2 minutes 2.68 seconds), 2. Nigina Tukhtaeva (Russia, 2:03.09), 3. Ekaterina Samuilova (Russia, 2:03.16).
The BRICS Games are being held from June 12 to 24, with around 5,000 athletes from more than 90 countries competing in 387 medal events.
