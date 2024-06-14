https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/russian-team-leads-overall-medal-count-after-second-day-of-brics-games-1118971036.html
Russian Team Leads Overall Medal Count After Second Day of BRICS Games
Russian athletes have won 40 gold, 24 silver, and 14 bronze medals after two days of competitions. The Belarusians (7-13-15) are in second place, while the Chinese team (7-7-3) is in third place.The BRICS Games, which started in Kazan earlier this week, will run through June 24. The event brings together some 5,000 athletes from over 90 countries to compete for 387 medal sets.In his address at the opening ceremony of the games, Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the event as a symbol of expanding intercultural dialogue and a significant contribution to strengthening international friendship and cooperation.
14.06.2024
