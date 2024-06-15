International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/russian-egyptian-navies-to-practice-joint-maneuvering-in-mediterranean---mod-1118967394.html
Russian, Egyptian Navies to Practice Joint Maneuvering in Mediterranean - MoD
Russian, Egyptian Navies to Practice Joint Maneuvering in Mediterranean - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian and Egyptian navies will conduct exercises to practice joint maneuvering, communications and inspections in the Mediterranean Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
2024-06-15T04:55+0000
2024-06-15T04:55+0000
military
egypt
russia
mediterranean sea
russian defense ministry
egyptian navy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118493845_0:173:3028:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_d0e20aa2597d99ccc8f235bf67e777bb.jpg
The day before, the Varyag missile cruiser and the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate entered the port of Alexandria. The call was timed to coincide with Russia Day. As of now, both ships have left the port to participate in the exercises. The Egyptian Navy will be represented at the drills by the ENS Al-Qadeer frigate.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/fleet-2024-expo-to-showcase-modern-russian-navy-ships-1118829345.html
egypt
russia
mediterranean sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118493845_149:0:2880:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a3c305235448ae333f63571a50f770b9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian, egyptian navies, joint maneuvering, russian defense ministry
russian, egyptian navies, joint maneuvering, russian defense ministry

Russian, Egyptian Navies to Practice Joint Maneuvering in Mediterranean - MoD

04:55 GMT 15.06.2024
© Sputnik / Dmitry Dubov / Go to the mediabankA Russian navy flag is raised on the Vice-Admiral Kulakov large anti-submarine ship in the town of Severomorsk, Murmansk region, Russia.
A Russian navy flag is raised on the Vice-Admiral Kulakov large anti-submarine ship in the town of Severomorsk, Murmansk region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2024
© Sputnik / Dmitry Dubov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian and Egyptian navies will conduct exercises to practice joint maneuvering, communications and inspections in the Mediterranean Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The day before, the Varyag missile cruiser and the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate entered the port of Alexandria. The call was timed to coincide with Russia Day. As of now, both ships have left the port to participate in the exercises.
“The exercise will be held in the PASSEX format with the practicing of elements of joint maneuvering, communications training and inspections,” the ministry said.
People take photos as Project 22800 Karakurt-class corvettes Sovetsk sails on Neva River during a rehearsal of the Russian Navy Day parade, in St. Petersburg, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2024
Military
Fleet 2024 Expo to Showcase Modern Russian Navy Ships
7 June, 09:57 GMT
The Egyptian Navy will be represented at the drills by the ENS Al-Qadeer frigate.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала