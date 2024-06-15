https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/russian-egyptian-navies-to-practice-joint-maneuvering-in-mediterranean---mod-1118967394.html

Russian, Egyptian Navies to Practice Joint Maneuvering in Mediterranean - MoD

Russian, Egyptian Navies to Practice Joint Maneuvering in Mediterranean - MoD

The Russian and Egyptian navies will conduct exercises to practice joint maneuvering, communications and inspections in the Mediterranean Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The day before, the Varyag missile cruiser and the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate entered the port of Alexandria. The call was timed to coincide with Russia Day. As of now, both ships have left the port to participate in the exercises. The Egyptian Navy will be represented at the drills by the ENS Al-Qadeer frigate.

