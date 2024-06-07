https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/fleet-2024-expo-to-showcase-modern-russian-navy-ships-1118829345.html

Fleet 2024 Expo to Showcase Modern Russian Navy Ships

Sputnik International

Russia's Kronstadt is gearing up for the annual Fleet-2024 International Maritime Defence Show, where from June 19-23, naval enthusiasts and professionals will gather to explore the forefront of maritime military technology. The event at the 'Island of Forts' park Congress and Exhibition Center showcases modern naval capabilities.

Visitors to Fleet-2024 will be able to board and inspect a diverse array of Russia's newest naval vessels, including advanced submarines, corvettes and missile ships.Notable displays will feature cutting-edge submarines from projects 636.3 and 677 and missile ships from projects 21631 Buyan-M and 22800 Karakurt.The exhibition will also showcase auxiliary naval craft like minesweepers and hydrographic vessels, emphasizing the breadth of Russia's naval technology.Also on display will be launchers for the Bal and Bastion coastal missile systems.To ensure security at the event, visitors will have to undergo identity checks to enter the ship areas.Beyond the showcase of military prowess, the conference centre will host a variety of cultural and entertainment activities. The Naval Museum will be open, featuring its prime exhibit — the K-3 Leninsky Komsomol, Russia's first nuclear submarine. The event will also include boat races and a children's sailing regatta. Adding to the excitement, the Russian Knights aerobatic team is set to perform, highlighting the synergy between air and sea power.

