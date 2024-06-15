https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/scholz-says-putins-peace-proposal-not-meant-seriously-1118973287.html

Scholz Says Putin's Peace Proposal 'Not Meant Seriously'

Scholz Says Putin's Peace Proposal 'Not Meant Seriously'

Sputnik International

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's new peace proposal on Ukraine was "not meant seriously."

2024-06-15T09:14+0000

2024-06-15T09:14+0000

2024-06-15T09:14+0000

world

olaf scholz

vladimir putin

ukraine

russia

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0e/1117928545_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_79bab821b8f34c4f31d93d1573d209b8.jpg

On Friday, Putin said that Russia would immediately cease fire and declare its readiness for negotiations with Ukraine after Kiev withdraws troops from the territory of new regions of Russia. Other conditions for the talks included Ukraine's official statement that it abandons plans to join NATO and formalizes its neutral, non-aligned, nuclear-free status. The chancellor said that this was not a proposal that "would work," adding that Ukraine should have the opportunity not to sign such proposals, but instead "to act out of its own interests." Switzerland is hosting a high-level conference on Ukraine at the Buergenstock resort outside of Lucerne from June 15-16. Around 90 countries and organizations have confirmed their participation, according to the Swiss hosts. Russia has not received an invitation, but even if it had, it would not attend the conference, Vladimir Khokhlov, spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in Bern, told Sputnik in April.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240527/ukraine-might-not-become-nato-member-within-next-30-years---scholz-1118644639.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

german chancellor olaf scholz, russian president vladimir putin, peace proposal on ukraine