Ukraine Might Not Become NATO Member Within Next 30 Years - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that Ukraine might not become a NATO member for the next 30 years.

2024-05-27T01:55+0000

2024-05-27T01:55+0000

2024-05-27T05:03+0000

world

ukraine

olaf scholz

nato

russia

ukraine crisis

ukrainian conflict

ukrainian crisis

nato membership

nato members

"You know the decisions, it is not expected in the near future. Maybe not even in the next 30 years," Scholz told German citizens at an event marking the 75th anniversary of the German constitution. Ukraine applied for accelerated NATO membership in September 2022, following the start of Russia's special military operation. In March, NATO Military Committee chair Rob Bauer said that the matter concerning Ukraine’s membership in NATO was settled, however, the discussion on the timeline was ongoing. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that NATO's expansion to include Ukraine would create a direct national security threat to Russia and that Moscow considers the non-aligned status of Ukraine to be extremely important to put an end to the years-long conflict.

ukraine

russia

2024

