Bern Denies Swiss President, Foreign Minister Joining Trudeau's Bandera Slogan

Bern Denies Swiss President, Foreign Minister Joining Trudeau's Bandera Slogan

Swiss President Viola Amherd and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis did not join in the Bandera slogan shouted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a conference on Ukraine in Switzerland, Swiss Foreign Ministry spokesman Pierre-Alain Eltschinger told Sputnik.

Some delegation leaders, following Trudeau's example, chanted the Bandera slogan during a group photoshoot on Saturday. In January, the Russian Justice Ministry added it to the list of Nazi slogans. In two videos, Cassis can be seen speaking as some delegates join the Nazi slogan, while Amherd is smiling. Switzerland is hosting a high-level conference on Ukraine at the Buergenstock resort outside of Lucerne from June 15-16. Russia has not received an invitation, but even if it had, it would not attend the conference, Vladimir Khokhlov, the spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Bern, told Sputnik in April.

