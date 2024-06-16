https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/bidens-dog-bites-secret-service-agent-again-1118983480.html

Biden's Dog Bites Secret Service Agent Again

Commander, a German shepherd, bit a Secret Service agent responsible for the security of the US first family in September 2023, ABC News reported quoting an email sent by the agent.

Joe Biden's dog bit yet another member of the presidential security detail last year, US media has reported.Commander, a German shepherd, bit a Secret Service agent responsible for the security of the US first family in September 2023, ABC News reported quoting an email sent by the agent.According to ABC News, Biden was walking his dog in the Jacqueline Kennedy garden outside the White House on September 12, 2023, when he was approached by a Secret Service agent.He said that after he turned to close the door, the dog jumped on him again and bit the same hand a second time.Commander came to the Biden family as a puppy in December 2021, but began to show aggression in October 2022.The Secret Service has stepped up supervision and training of the 'first dog' of the Biden administration to ensure the safety of both their agents and the President's family.In February, CNN reported that Commander had attacked Secret Service personnel at least 24 times.Commander was removed from the White House in 2021 as he could not adapt to life in the presence of strangers and regularly bit the guards. The dog was taken to Delaware for training and now lives with friends of the Bidens.

