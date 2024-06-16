International
BRICS Games: Russia's Kochanova Claims Gold in Women's Pole Vault
BRICS Games: Russia's Kochanova Claims Gold in Women's Pole Vault
Russian athlete Maria Kochanova emerged victorious in the women's pole vault competition at the BRICS Games in Kazan.
Kochanova, her compatriot Polina Parfenenko and Belarus’ Elizaveta Valueva all achieved the same result of 1.95 meters. Kochanova secured the gold medal as she made fewer attempts, Valueva took silver and Parfenenko claimed bronze.Other ResultsMen's Steeplechase:Men's 800m:Women's Heptathlon:Women's Shot Put:The BRICS Games are being held from June 12 to 24, with around 5,000 athletes from more than 90 countries competing in 387 medal events.
2024 brics games in kazan, russia, sport, athletes

BRICS Games: Russia's Kochanova Claims Gold in Women's Pole Vault

16:26 GMT 16.06.2024
Subscribe
Russian athlete Maria Kochanova emerged victorious in the women's pole vault competition at the BRICS Games in Kazan.
Kochanova, her compatriot Polina Parfenenko and Belarus’ Elizaveta Valueva all achieved the same result of 1.95 meters.
Kochanova secured the gold medal as she made fewer attempts, Valueva took silver and Parfenenko claimed bronze.

Other Results

Men's Steeplechase:

1.
Konstantin Plokhotnikov (Russia) – 8 minutes 30.73 seconds
2.
Dmitry Ivanenko (Belarus) – 8:38.93
3.
Nikita Kalganov (Russia) – 8:43.15

Men's 800m:

1.
Dmitry Savin (Belarus) – 1:48.50
2.
Konstantin Kholmogorov (Russia) – 1:49.12
3.
Somnath Chauhan (India) – 1:49.23

Women's Heptathlon:

1.
Elizaveta Slobodyanyuk (Russia) – 5863 points
2.
Yulia Sokhatskaya (Russia) – 5826
3.
Svetlana Antoshina (Russia) – 5739

Women's Shot Put:

1.
Alena Dubitskaya (Belarus) – 18.58 meters
2.
Alena Gordeeva (Russia)– 17.70
3.
Olga Batyreva (Russia) – 17.32
The BRICS Games are being held from June 12 to 24, with around 5,000 athletes from more than 90 countries competing in 387 medal events.
