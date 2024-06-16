https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/brics-games-russias-kochanova-claims-gold-in-womens-pole-vault-1118989334.html
BRICS Games: Russia's Kochanova Claims Gold in Women's Pole Vault
Russian athlete Maria Kochanova emerged victorious in the women's pole vault competition at the BRICS Games in Kazan.
Kochanova, her compatriot Polina Parfenenko and Belarus’ Elizaveta Valueva all achieved the same result of 1.95 meters. Kochanova secured the gold medal as she made fewer attempts, Valueva took silver and Parfenenko claimed bronze.Other ResultsMen's Steeplechase:Men's 800m:Women's Heptathlon:Women's Shot Put:The BRICS Games are being held from June 12 to 24, with around 5,000 athletes from more than 90 countries competing in 387 medal events.
1.
Konstantin Plokhotnikov (Russia) – 8 minutes 30.73 seconds
2.
Dmitry Ivanenko (Belarus) – 8:38.93
3.
Nikita Kalganov (Russia) – 8:43.15
1.
Dmitry Savin (Belarus) – 1:48.50
2.
Konstantin Kholmogorov (Russia) – 1:49.12
3.
Somnath Chauhan (India) – 1:49.23
1.
Elizaveta Slobodyanyuk (Russia) – 5863 points
2.
Yulia Sokhatskaya (Russia) – 5826
3.
Svetlana Antoshina (Russia) – 5739
1.
Alena Dubitskaya (Belarus) – 18.58 meters
2.
Alena Gordeeva (Russia)– 17.70
3.
Olga Batyreva (Russia) – 17.32
The BRICS Games are being held from June 12 to 24, with around 5,000 athletes from more than 90 countries competing in 387 medal events.