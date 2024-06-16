Cuban President Visits Russian Ships in Havana Port
© SputnikCuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez visited Russian ships docked in the port of Havana and greeted the sailors.
A Russian Northern Fleet naval strike force, including the nuclear-powered Yasen-class Kazan cruise missile submarine, the Admiral Gorshkov frigate, the Akademik Pashin supply tanker, and the Nikolai Chiker rescue tug, entered the port of Havana on Wednesday as part of a long voyage.
Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said he boarded Russian frigate the Admiral Gorshkov, which arrived in Havana, and greeted Russian sailors.
"Today we toured the interior of the frigate Admiral Gorshkov and the deck of the submarine Kazan, ships of the Russian Navy on an official visit to the Port of Havana. It was a wonderful and pleasant day, even with the incessant rain. Welcome, friends from Russia," the president wrote.
The official visit of the Russian delegation under the command of Vice Admiral Mikhail Neupokoyev will last from June 12 to 17.