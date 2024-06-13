https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/russian-northern-fleet-ships-in-cuba-photo-highlights-1118931733.html

Russian Northern Fleet Ships in Cuba: Photo Highlights

Russian Northern Fleet Ships in Cuba: Photo Highlights

Sputnik International

As part of Russia's ongoing bilateral cooperation with Cuba, four different tactical ships from the country's Northern Fleet are stationing in the port of Havana from June 12-17.

2024-06-13T13:21+0000

2024-06-13T13:21+0000

2024-06-13T13:21+0000

multimedia

photo

havana

cuba

russian northern fleet

russian navy

russia

navy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0d/1118930857_0:106:3262:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_f2e604198cfad4eaeeb11ca0107e4dfd.jpg

The current Cuba visit is just one of the tasks of the Russian Northern Fleet ships' long voyage and is carried out within the framework of Russia's international cooperation with other nations, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Alexander Moiseyev told Sputnik earlier.In turn, Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that the visit reflects the friendly relations between Havana and Moscow and strictly complies with international rules. The ministry also noted that none of the ships carry nuclear weapons and their anchorage does not pose a threat to the region.The Russian ship group at the Havana harbor is comprised of the Kazan nuclear submarine, the Admiral Gorshkov frigate, the Academic Pashin sea tanker and the Nikolay Chiker rescue tug ship.Explore Sputnik's gallery for an exciting sneak peek!

havana

cuba

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian navy in cuba, why are russian ships in havana, russian navy mission to cuba, what russian ships arrived at cuba, russia cuba military cooperation, russian cuban military ties