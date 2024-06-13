Russian Northern Fleet Ships in Cuba: Photo Highlights

The current Cuba visit is just one of the tasks of the Russian Northern Fleet ships' long voyage and is carried out within the framework of Russia's international cooperation with other nations, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Alexander Moiseyev told Sputnik earlier.In turn, Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that the visit reflects the friendly relations between Havana and Moscow and strictly complies with international rules. The ministry also noted that none of the ships carry nuclear weapons and their anchorage does not pose a threat to the region.The Russian ship group at the Havana harbor is comprised of the Kazan nuclear submarine, the Admiral Gorshkov frigate, the Academic Pashin sea tanker and the Nikolay Chiker rescue tug ship.Explore Sputnik's gallery for an exciting sneak peek!
As part of Russia's ongoing bilateral cooperation with Cuba, four different tactical ships from the country's Northern Fleet are stationing in the port of Havana from June 12-17.
The current Cuba visit is just one of the tasks of the Russian Northern Fleet ships' long voyage and is carried out within the framework of Russia's international cooperation with other nations, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Alexander Moiseyev told Sputnik earlier.
In turn, Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that the visit reflects the friendly relations between Havana and Moscow and strictly complies with international rules. The ministry also noted that none of the ships carry nuclear weapons and their anchorage does not pose a threat to the region.
The Russian ship group at the Havana harbor is comprised of the Kazan nuclear submarine, the Admiral Gorshkov frigate, the Academic Pashin sea tanker and the Nikolay Chiker rescue tug ship.
Explore Sputnik's gallery for an exciting sneak peek!
Russian marines stand guard on top of the Kazan submarine. During the visit, Russian sailors are to hold meetings with members of the Cuban Revolutionary Navy and the Governor of Havana Reynaldo Garcia Zapata, as well as visit vibrant local historical and cultural sites.
Russian marines stand guard on top of the Kazan submarine. During the visit, Russian sailors are to hold meetings with members of the Cuban Revolutionary Navy and the Governor of Havana Reynaldo Garcia Zapata, as well as visit vibrant local historical and cultural sites.