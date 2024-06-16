https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/houthis-say-verbena-bulk-carrier-sank-in-gulf-of-aden---statement-1118981000.html
Houthis Say Verbena Bulk Carrier Sank in Gulf of Aden - Statement
Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis, said that the Verbena ship they attacked on June 13 sank in the Gulf of Aden.
"The Verbena ship sank in the Gulf of Aden after being attacked by several missiles," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Saturday.On Thursday, the Houthis said that they attacked three vessels in the Red and Arabian Seas in the past 24 hours using ballistic missiles and drones. The Ukrainian-owned cargo ship Verbena caught fire after the strike. He also added that the Tutor ship, which was attacked by the Houthis in the Red Sea, could begin to sink in the coming hours. On Sunday, the US Central Command said that the crew of Verbena was evacuated from the ship due to fire and inability to extinguish it. The US military noted that Iranian frigate IRIN Jamaran, which was eight nautical miles from the Ukrainian cargo ship at the time, did not respond to the distress call.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis, said that the Verbena ship they attacked on June 13 sank in the Gulf of Aden.
"The Verbena ship sank in the Gulf of Aden after being attacked by several missiles," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Saturday.
On Thursday, the Houthis said that they attacked three vessels in the Red and Arabian Seas in the past 24 hours using ballistic missiles and drones. The Ukrainian-owned cargo ship Verbena caught fire after the strike.
He also added that the Tutor ship, which was attacked by the Houthis in the Red Sea, could begin to sink in the coming hours.
On Sunday, the US Central Command said that the crew of Verbena was evacuated from the ship due to fire and inability to extinguish it.
"On June 13, Iranian-backed Houthis struck M/V Verbena, a Palauan-flagged, Ukrainian-owned, Polish-operated bulk cargo carrier in two separate missile attacks. Today, at approximately 1:45 p.m. (Sanna time), the crew issued a distress call indicating they were abandoning the ship," the command said on X.
The US military noted that Iranian frigate IRIN Jamaran, which was eight nautical miles from the Ukrainian cargo ship at the time, did not respond to the distress call.