Mexico's FM Urges Inclusion of Russia in Talks on Ukraine

Mexico's FM Urges Inclusion of Russia in Talks on Ukraine

Russia should be included in peace talks with Ukraine, said Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena at the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland.

2024-06-16T00:15+0000

2024-06-16T00:15+0000

2024-06-16T02:11+0000

"The head of the Mexican Foreign Ministry spoke with Swiss President Viola Amherd about the importance of including Russia in peace talks in accordance with the UN Charter," the Mexican Foreign Ministry said on X.Switzerland did not invite Russia to the summit. The Kremlin stated that seeking solutions to the Ukrainian conflict without Russia’s involvement was illogical and futile.Leaders of China, Brazil, and South Africa have also refused to attend the event. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed his country’s participation, but not his own attendance at the summit.

