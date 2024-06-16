https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/colombian-president-says-decided-not-to-attend-conference-on-ukraine-in-switzerland-1118978141.html

Colombian President Refuses to Attend Conference on Ukraine in Switzerland

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said that he had changed his mind about participating in a Swiss-hosted summit on Ukraine because it is not a "free forum" for seeking peace between Moscow and Kiev.

"The scenario of the forum in Switzerland is not a scenario of a free forum for discussing ways to find peace between Russia and Ukraine. Its conclusions are already predetermined … I am stopping my trip to the meeting in Switzerland and asking Europe to discuss ways to end the war, not prolong it," Petro said on X on Saturday. He also stressed that dialogue between Russia and Ukraine is the basis for achieving peace in the region. The Colombian president added that most Latin American countries are against prolonging the conflict. Russia was not invited to the conference and dismissed it as “meaningless”. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the summit is clearly not result-oriented, as it is impossible to have effective talks on Ukraine without Russia's participation.

