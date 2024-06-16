https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/russia-leads-brics-games-medal-count-in-kazan-with-111-golds-after-four-days-1118990362.html

Russia Leads BRICS Games Medal Count in Kazan With 111 Golds After Four Days

Russia Leads BRICS Games Medal Count in Kazan With 111 Golds After Four Days

Sputnik International

The Russian team leads the overall medal tally at the BRICS Games in Kazan after the fourth day of competition.

2024-06-16T18:53+0000

2024-06-16T18:53+0000

2024-06-16T18:55+0000

brics games 2024

russia

kazan

sport

athlete

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/10/1118990467_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_78ca5ea06f97ce34f6d84cbfd6dca816.jpg

Russian athletes secured 33 gold medals on the fourth day of the BRICS Games held in Kazan.In addition to their gold medals, Russian athletes also won 28 silver and 18 bronze medals on Sunday.The Belarusian team is in second place with 20 gold, 34 silver and 39 bronze, followed by China in third place with 17 gold, 11 silver and 8 bronze.Three sets of medals will be contested at the BRICS Games on June 17.The BRICS Games are being held from June 12 to 24, with around 5,000 athletes from more than 90 countries competing in 387 medal events.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/brics-games-russias-kochanova-claims-gold-in-womens-pole-vault-1118989334.html

kazan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

2024 brics games in kazan, medal count, sport, athletes, russia