Russia Leads BRICS Games Medal Count in Kazan With 111 Golds After Four Days

The Russian team leads the overall medal tally at the BRICS Games in Kazan after the fourth day of competition.
18:53 GMT 16.06.2024 (Updated: 18:55 GMT 16.06.2024)
Russian athletes secured 33 gold medals
on the fourth day of the BRICS Games held in Kazan.
In addition to their gold medals, Russian athletes also won 28 silver and 18 bronze medals on Sunday.
The Russian team currently holds the top spot in the medal standings, with a total of 111 gold, 80 silver and 48 bronze medals over the four days of competition.
The Belarusian team is in second place with 20 gold, 34 silver and 39 bronze, followed by China in third place with 17 gold, 11 silver and 8 bronze.
Three sets of medals will be contested at the BRICS Games on June 17.
The BRICS Games are being held from June 12 to 24, with around 5,000 athletes from more than 90 countries competing in 387 medal events.