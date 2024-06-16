https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/russian-troops-take-zagornoye-village-in-zaporozhye-region-under-control---mod-1118985505.html
Russian Troops Take Zagornoye Village in Zaporozhye Region Under Control - MoD
Russia’s Battlegroup Vostok has taken control of the village of Zagornoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The units of Battlegroup Vostok liberated the settlement of Zagornoye in the Zaporozhye region and occupied more favorable lines. The 58th motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 123rd brigade of the territorial defense and the 15th brigade of the National Guard were defeated," the ministry said in a statement. Russia's Battlegroup Yug improved the position along the front line and eliminated 380 soldiers, a German tank Leopard, two Kozak armored fighting vehicles. Battlegroup Tsentr improved their tactical position, repelled four attacks and eliminated up to 375 Ukrainian soldiers, two infantry fighting vehicles, two US-made armored vehicles Humvee and MaxxPro, the ministry said. Ukraine has lost up to 500 soldiers during clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad and up to 265 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Sever, the ministry added.
