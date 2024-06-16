International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Troops Take Zagornoye Village in Zaporozhye Region Under Control - MoD
Russian Troops Take Zagornoye Village in Zaporozhye Region Under Control - MoD
Russia’s Battlegroup Vostok has taken control of the village of Zagornoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The units of Battlegroup Vostok liberated the settlement of Zagornoye in the Zaporozhye region and occupied more favorable lines. The 58th motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 123rd brigade of the territorial defense and the 15th brigade of the National Guard were defeated," the ministry said in a statement. Russia's Battlegroup Yug improved the position along the front line and eliminated 380 soldiers, a German tank Leopard, two Kozak armored fighting vehicles. Battlegroup Tsentr improved their tactical position, repelled four attacks and eliminated up to 375 Ukrainian soldiers, two infantry fighting vehicles, two US-made armored vehicles Humvee and MaxxPro, the ministry said. Ukraine has lost up to 500 soldiers during clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad and up to 265 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Sever, the ministry added.
Russian Troops Take Zagornoye Village in Zaporozhye Region Under Control - MoD

11:23 GMT 16.06.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Battlegroup Vostok has taken control of the village of Zagornoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The units of Battlegroup Vostok liberated the settlement of Zagornoye in the Zaporozhye region and occupied more favorable lines. The 58th motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 123rd brigade of the territorial defense and the 15th brigade of the National Guard were defeated," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Yug improved the position along the front line and eliminated 380 soldiers, a German tank Leopard, two Kozak armored fighting vehicles. Battlegroup Tsentr improved their tactical position, repelled four attacks and eliminated up to 375 Ukrainian soldiers, two infantry fighting vehicles, two US-made armored vehicles Humvee and MaxxPro, the ministry said.
A serviceman of the Centr combat group of the Russian Armed Forces prepares a Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack helicopter for a flight in the zone of a special military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine's Military Losses Amount to Over 71,000 People Since Start of 2024 - Shoigu
20 March, 11:00 GMT
Ukraine has lost up to 500 soldiers during clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad and up to 265 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Sever, the ministry added.
