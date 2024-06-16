https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/ukraine-conference-draft-communique-mentions-control-over-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-1118979125.html
Ukraine Conference Draft Communique Mentions Control Over Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0a/1117843913_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2531a57af5a3bd86a0bf74a403a5f066.jpg
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The draft communique on the Ukraine summit in Switzerland contains theses on Kiev's control over the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the critical importance of free commercial shipping in the Azov and Black Seas, as well as a call for the release of prisoners of war, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing the document.
"Firstly, any use of nuclear energy and nuclear installations must be safe, secured, safe-guarded and environmentally sound. Ukrainian nuclear power plants and installations, including Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
, must operate safely and securely under full sovereign control of Ukraine and in line with IAEA principles and under its supervision," the communique, seen by Reuters, read.
The document also stressed the critical importance of "free, full and safe" commercial shipping and access to seaports in the Black and Azov Seas.
"Thirdly, all prisoners of war must be released by complete exchange. All deported and unlawfully displaced Ukrainian children, and all other Ukrainian civilians who were unlawfully detained, must be returned to Ukraine," the document added.
In addition, the countries participating in the summit believe that achieving peace in Ukraine requires the involvement and dialogue between all parties to the conflict.
The final version of the communique will be published on Sunday.
Switzerland is hosting a high-level conference on Ukraine at the Buergenstock resort outside of Lucerne from June 15-16. Around 90 countries and organizations have confirmed their participation, according to the Swiss hosts. Russia has not received an invitation, but even if it had, it would not attend the conference, Vladimir Khokhlov, the spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Bern, told Sputnik in April.