Ukrainian Drone Attacks Territory of Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant with a drone, the plant's press service said on Wednesday, adding that no casualties and damage were reported.

2024-05-22T13:16+0000

"The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. A kamikaze drone hit the territory of the transport workshop of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. There were no casualties or critical damage," the plant's press service wrote on Telegram, adding that shelling of civilians, as well as the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and its infrastructure, is unacceptable.Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is the largest nuclear facility in Europe. It came under Russia's control in early 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising safety concerns. IAEA experts have been monitoring the situation on-site since the fall of 2022.

