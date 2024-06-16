https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/zelensky-says-action-plan-following-swiss-hosted-summit-to-be-handed-over-to-russia-1118981783.html
Zelensky Says 'Action Plan' Following Swiss-Hosted Summit to Be Handed Over to Russia
Zelensky Says 'Action Plan' Following Swiss-Hosted Summit to Be Handed Over to Russia
Sputnik International
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the "action plan" adopted at the Swiss-hosted conference on Ukraine will be handed over to Russia before the second summit.
Switzerland is hosting a high-level conference on Ukraine at the Buergenstock resort outside of Lucerne from June 15-16. Some 92 countries and 55 heads of state have confirmed their participation, as well as eight organizations, including the European Union, the European Council and the United Nations. Russia has not received an invitation, but even if it had, it would not attend the conference, Vladimir Khokhlov, the spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Bern, told Sputnik in April. "There is no Russia here today ... We must decide together what a just peace means for the world and how it can be achieved in a truly lasting way. The UN Charter is the basis for us. And then, when the action plan is on the table, agreed upon by all and transparent to the nations, then it will be communicated to the representatives of Russia, so that we can put a real end to the war at the second peace summit," Zelensky was quoted by the Ukrainska Pravda news portal as saying on Saturday at the plenary session at the conference. On Friday, Putin said that Russia would immediately cease fire and begin negotiations with Ukraine after Kiev withdraws troops from the territory of Russia's new regions and officially abandons plans to join NATO. Zelensky has called Moscow's proposal an ultimatum, while his adviser Mikhail Podolyak said that the new Russian initiatives allegedly did not contain a "real peace proposal."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the "action plan" adopted at the Swiss-hosted conference on Ukraine will be handed over to Russia before the second summit.
Switzerland is hosting a high-level conference on Ukraine at the Buergenstock resort outside of Lucerne from June 15-16. Some 92 countries and 55 heads of state have confirmed their participation, as well as eight organizations, including the European Union, the European Council and the United Nations. Russia has not received an invitation, but even if it had, it would not attend the conference, Vladimir Khokhlov, the spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Bern, told Sputnik in April.
"There is no Russia here today ... We must decide together what a just peace means for the world and how it can be achieved in a truly lasting way. The UN Charter is the basis for us. And then, when the action plan is on the table, agreed upon by all and transparent to the nations, then it will be communicated to the representatives of Russia, so that we can put a real end to the war at the second peace summit," Zelensky was quoted by the Ukrainska Pravda news portal as saying on Saturday at the plenary session at the conference.
On Friday, Putin said that Russia would immediately cease fire and begin negotiations
with Ukraine after Kiev withdraws troops from the territory of Russia's new regions and officially abandons plans to join NATO. Zelensky has called Moscow's proposal an ultimatum, while his adviser Mikhail Podolyak said that the new Russian initiatives allegedly did not contain a "real peace proposal."