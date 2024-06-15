https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/russia-needed-for-talks-on-ukraine-peace-saudi-fm-tells-swiss-summit-1118977000.html

Russia Needed for Talks on Ukraine Peace, Saudi FM Tells Swiss Summit

Any credible peace process aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine requires Russia's participation, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told the Ukraine conference at the Bürgenstock in Switzerland.

“We believe it is important that the international community encourage any step towards serious negotiations which will require difficult compromise as part of a road map that leads to peace,” Prince Faisal said.The minister stressed that Saudi Arabia is ready to support efforts to end the conflict.He urged the international community to take responsibility for "encouraging peace and negotiations, rather than further escalation."Switzerland is hosting the conference to discuss Volodymyr Zelensky's 10 -point "peace plan" at the exclusive Bürgenstock resort near Lucerne on June 15 and 16.Delegations from 92 countries eight organizations including the European Union, Council of Europe and UN confirmed their participation, with 55 heads of state attending.But US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will not attend the conference.Switzerland did not invite Russia to the summit. The Kremlin stated that seeking solutions to the Ukrainian conflict without Russia’s involvement was illogical and futile.

2024

