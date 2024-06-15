International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/russia-needed-for-talks-on-ukraine-peace-saudi-fm-tells-swiss-summit-1118977000.html
Russia Needed for Talks on Ukraine Peace, Saudi FM Tells Swiss Summit
Russia Needed for Talks on Ukraine Peace, Saudi FM Tells Swiss Summit
Sputnik International
Any credible peace process aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine requires Russia's participation, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told the Ukraine conference at the Bürgenstock in Switzerland.
2024-06-15T18:28+0000
2024-06-15T18:28+0000
world
ukraine
russia
saudi arabia
european union (eu)
council of europe
the united nations (un)
lula da silva
joe biden
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0d/1108350804_0:0:3102:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_f5e554e869d4110253d84605b1445f03.jpg
“We believe it is important that the international community encourage any step towards serious negotiations which will require difficult compromise as part of a road map that leads to peace,” Prince Faisal said.The minister stressed that Saudi Arabia is ready to support efforts to end the conflict.He urged the international community to take responsibility for "encouraging peace and negotiations, rather than further escalation."Switzerland is hosting the conference to discuss Volodymyr Zelensky's 10 -point "peace plan" at the exclusive Bürgenstock resort near Lucerne on June 15 and 16.Delegations from 92 countries eight organizations including the European Union, Council of Europe and UN confirmed their participation, with 55 heads of state attending.But US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will not attend the conference.Switzerland did not invite Russia to the summit. The Kremlin stated that seeking solutions to the Ukrainian conflict without Russia’s involvement was illogical and futile.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/putins-peace-proposals-on-ukraine-are-golden-opportunity--lifeline-1118974919.html
ukraine
russia
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0d/1108350804_371:0:3102:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2bfd652615a1e22d69b38817052ded45.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
saudi arabia, ukraine peace process, ukrainian conflict, ukranian crisis, war in ukraine, ukraine peace conference in switzerland
saudi arabia, ukraine peace process, ukrainian conflict, ukranian crisis, war in ukraine, ukraine peace conference in switzerland

Russia Needed for Talks on Ukraine Peace, Saudi FM Tells Swiss Summit

18:28 GMT 15.06.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign MinistrySaudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry
Subscribe
Any credible peace process aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine requires Russia's participation, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told the Ukraine conference at the Bürgenstock in Switzerland.
“We believe it is important that the international community encourage any step towards serious negotiations which will require difficult compromise as part of a road map that leads to peace,” Prince Faisal said.
The minister stressed that Saudi Arabia is ready to support efforts to end the conflict.
He urged the international community to take responsibility for "encouraging peace and negotiations, rather than further escalation."
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with the leadership of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Russia, on June 14, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2024
Analysis
Putin's Peace Proposals on Ukraine Are 'Golden Opportunity & Lifeline'
13:49 GMT
Switzerland is hosting the conference to discuss Volodymyr Zelensky's 10 -point "peace plan" at the exclusive Bürgenstock resort near Lucerne on June 15 and 16.
Delegations from 92 countries eight organizations including the European Union, Council of Europe and UN confirmed their participation, with 55 heads of state attending.
But US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will not attend the conference.
Switzerland did not invite Russia to the summit. The Kremlin stated that seeking solutions to the Ukrainian conflict without Russia’s involvement was illogical and futile.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала