Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest Announces 2024 Finalists

The finalists of the 10th Andrei Stenin International Contest for young photojournalists have been announced in Moscow.

The shortlist of the winners, as well as the competition entries they submitted are published on the contest website in Russian and English.As is traditional, the shortlist, compiled by an international jury, is not ranked; the places will be announced in September along with the Grand Prix.This year, which marks a decade of the Stenin contest, the jury for the first time consists only of international photojournalists, winners of the Stenin Contest Grand Prix from different years.The number of countries from which the finalists come has been growing every year.The 2024 shortlist for the first time includes singles and photo series by young photojournalists from Syria, South Africa and Myanmar. This year’s winners represent 10 countries. The international jury had to choose from about 2,000 works contributed by 557 competitors from 36 countries, including China, Ecuador, France, India, Iran, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Syria, the United Kingdom, the United States, and others.Oksana Oleinik, curator of the Andrei Stenin Contest, has shared her remarks regarding the shortlist:They have demonstrated exceptional professionalism by meticulously selecting outstanding works from a vast and diverse pool of submitted photographs for the shortlist. I encourage everyone to visit our competition website and explore these selections. The creativity of young photographers continues to inspire us, and we are pleased to support them as they embark on their careers.”The organizing committee will publish the winners of each of the prizes, including the Grand Prix, in September on the contest website. Plans are also in place to organize, by the end of the year, a traditional road show – a touring exhibition of this year’s winning entries, which will visit various countries and cities.About the contestThe Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, organized by the Rossiya Segodnya media group under the auspices of the Russian Commission for UNESCO, aims to support young photographers and attract public attention to the tasks facing modern photojournalism. It is a platform for talented young photographers, who are sensitive and open to everything new, to bring into focus the people and events around us.The Stenin Contest is supported by its general information partners including: VGTRK (All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company) (Russia), the online platform SMOTRIM (Russia), the All-Russian state television channel Rossiya-Kultura (Russia), and the Moskva 24 television channel (Russia).The international media partners of the contest are: the Sputnik news agency and radio (International), the RT television channel and news website (International), the Independent Media multi-platform content company (South Africa), the ANA news agency (South Africa), the Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG) (China), the online version of the China Daily newspaper (China), The Paper news website (China), and the Al Mayadeen media network (Lebanon).The contest is also supported by industry partners including: the Union of Journalists of Russia, the YOung JOurnalists information portal (Russia), the Russian Photo portal (Russia), and the Photo-study.ru portal (Russia).

