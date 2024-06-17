International
Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest Announces 2024 Finalists
Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest Announces 2024 Finalists
The finalists of the 10th Andrei Stenin International Contest for young photojournalists have been announced in Moscow.
world
andrei stenin
russia
china
south africa
andrei stenin international photo contest 2016
The shortlist of the winners, as well as the competition entries they submitted are published on the contest website in Russian and English.As is traditional, the shortlist, compiled by an international jury, is not ranked; the places will be announced in September along with the Grand Prix.This year, which marks a decade of the Stenin contest, the jury for the first time consists only of international photojournalists, winners of the Stenin Contest Grand Prix from different years.The number of countries from which the finalists come has been growing every year.The 2024 shortlist for the first time includes singles and photo series by young photojournalists from Syria, South Africa and Myanmar. This year’s winners represent 10 countries. The international jury had to choose from about 2,000 works contributed by 557 competitors from 36 countries, including China, Ecuador, France, India, Iran, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Syria, the United Kingdom, the United States, and others.Oksana Oleinik, curator of the Andrei Stenin Contest, has shared her remarks regarding the shortlist:They have demonstrated exceptional professionalism by meticulously selecting outstanding works from a vast and diverse pool of submitted photographs for the shortlist. I encourage everyone to visit our competition website and explore these selections. The creativity of young photographers continues to inspire us, and we are pleased to support them as they embark on their careers.”The organizing committee will publish the winners of each of the prizes, including the Grand Prix, in September on the contest website. Plans are also in place to organize, by the end of the year, a traditional road show – a touring exhibition of this year’s winning entries, which will visit various countries and cities.About the contestThe Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, organized by the Rossiya Segodnya media group under the auspices of the Russian Commission for UNESCO, aims to support young photographers and attract public attention to the tasks facing modern photojournalism. It is a platform for talented young photographers, who are sensitive and open to everything new, to bring into focus the people and events around us.The Stenin Contest is supported by its general information partners including: VGTRK (All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company) (Russia), the online platform SMOTRIM (Russia), the All-Russian state television channel Rossiya-Kultura (Russia), and the Moskva 24 television channel (Russia).The international media partners of the contest are: the Sputnik news agency and radio (International), the RT television channel and news website (International), the Independent Media multi-platform content company (South Africa), the ANA news agency (South Africa), the Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG) (China), the online version of the China Daily newspaper (China), The Paper news website (China), and the Al Mayadeen media network (Lebanon).The contest is also supported by industry partners including: the Union of Journalists of Russia, the YOung JOurnalists information portal (Russia), the Russian Photo portal (Russia), and the Photo-study.ru portal (Russia).
2024
News
12:00 GMT 17.06.2024 (Updated: 13:08 GMT 18.06.2024)
© Aung Chan Thar / BurmaLily flowers
Lily flowers - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2024
© Aung Chan Thar / Burma
The finalists of the 10th Andrei Stenin International Contest for young photojournalists have been announced in Moscow.
The shortlist of the winners, as well as the competition entries they submitted are published on the contest website in Russian and English.
As is traditional, the shortlist, compiled by an international jury, is not ranked; the places will be announced in September along with the Grand Prix.
This year, which marks a decade of the Stenin contest, the jury for the first time consists only of international photojournalists, winners of the Stenin Contest Grand Prix from different years.
The number of countries from which the finalists come has been growing every year.The 2024 shortlist for the first time includes singles and photo series by young photojournalists from Syria, South Africa and Myanmar. This year’s winners represent 10 countries. The international jury had to choose from about 2,000 works contributed by 557 competitors from 36 countries, including China, Ecuador, France, India, Iran, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Syria, the United Kingdom, the United States, and others.
Oksana Oleinik, curator of the Andrei Stenin Contest, has shared her remarks regarding the shortlist:
“A crucial aspect of our competition is the work of the jury. In this special anniversary year of the Andrei Stenin Contest, we have invited previous Grand Prix winners to join the jury panel. These photographers, who came from various countries, have since become esteemed masters, each offering their unique expert perspectives.
They have demonstrated exceptional professionalism by meticulously selecting outstanding works from a vast and diverse pool of submitted photographs for the shortlist. I encourage everyone to visit our competition website and explore these selections. The creativity of young photographers continues to inspire us, and we are pleased to support them as they embark on their careers.”
The organizing committee will publish the winners of each of the prizes, including the Grand Prix, in September on the contest website. Plans are also in place to organize, by the end of the year, a traditional road show – a touring exhibition of this year’s winning entries, which will visit various countries and cities.

About the contest

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, organized by the Rossiya Segodnya media group under the auspices of the Russian Commission for UNESCO, aims to support young photographers and attract public attention to the tasks facing modern photojournalism. It is a platform for talented young photographers, who are sensitive and open to everything new, to bring into focus the people and events around us.
The Stenin Contest is supported by its general information partners including: VGTRK (All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company) (Russia), the online platform SMOTRIM (Russia), the All-Russian state television channel Rossiya-Kultura (Russia), and the Moskva 24 television channel (Russia).
The international media partners of the contest are: the Sputnik news agency and radio (International), the RT television channel and news website (International), the Independent Media multi-platform content company (South Africa), the ANA news agency (South Africa), the Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG) (China), the online version of the China Daily newspaper (China), The Paper news website (China), and the Al Mayadeen media network (Lebanon).
The contest is also supported by industry partners including: the Union of Journalists of Russia, the YOung JOurnalists information portal (Russia), the Russian Photo portal (Russia), and the Photo-study.ru portal (Russia).
© Aung Chan Thar / Burma

Lily flowers

Aung Chan Thar/ Burma

Lily flowersAung Chan Thar/ Burma - Sputnik International
1/12
© Aung Chan Thar / Burma

Lily flowers

Aung Chan Thar/ Burma

Icebreaker Kapitan Kosolapov

Ruslan Kondratenko / Russia

Icebreaker Kapitan KosolapovRuslan Kondratenko / Russia - Sputnik International
2/12

Icebreaker Kapitan Kosolapov

Ruslan Kondratenko / Russia

From Soil to Spice

Abdul Momin, / Bangladesh

From Soil to SpiceAbdul Momin, / Bangladesh - Sputnik International
3/12

From Soil to Spice

Abdul Momin, / Bangladesh

©

Struggle for Existense

APRATIM PAL / India

Struggle for ExistenseAPRATIM PAL / India - Sputnik International
4/12
©

Struggle for Existense

APRATIM PAL / India

© Luke Dray

South Sudan's Climate Reality

Luke Dray / UK

South Sudan&#x27;s Climate RealityLuke Dray / UK - Sputnik International
5/12
© Luke Dray

South Sudan's Climate Reality

Luke Dray / UK

© A.Oshepkov +79134641762

The children were scared, but I'm a father myself

Portrait. A Hero of Our Time, single

Alexander Oshchepkov / Russia

The children were scared, but I&#x27;m a father myselfPortrait. A Hero of Our Time, singleAlexander Oshchepkov / Russia - Sputnik International
6/12
© A.Oshepkov +79134641762

The children were scared, but I'm a father myself

Portrait. A Hero of Our Time, single

Alexander Oshchepkov / Russia

The Outcast Widows

Portrait. A Hero of Our Time, series

Rajendra Pandey / India

The Outcast WidowsPortrait. A Hero of Our Time, seriesRajendra Pandey / India - Sputnik International
7/12

The Outcast Widows

Portrait. A Hero of Our Time, series

Rajendra Pandey / India

Light for the World

Portrait. A Hero of Our Time, series

Sergei Alekseyev / Russia

Light for the WorldPortrait. A Hero of Our Time, seriesSergei Alekseyev / Russia - Sputnik International
8/12

Light for the World

Portrait. A Hero of Our Time, series

Sergei Alekseyev / Russia

Looking Into Human’s Eyes

Portrait. A Hero of Our Time, series

Anna Plyusnina / Russia

Looking Into Human’s EyesPortrait. A Hero of Our Time, seriesAnna Plyusnina / Russia - Sputnik International
9/12

Looking Into Human’s Eyes

Portrait. A Hero of Our Time, series

Anna Plyusnina / Russia

Praying in the field

My Planet, single

Mohammed Suman / Bangladesh

Praying in the fieldMy Planet, singleMohammed Suman / Bangladesh - Sputnik International
10/12

Praying in the field

My Planet, single

Mohammed Suman / Bangladesh

© Giacomo d'Orlando

Symbiosis

My Planet, series

Giacomo d'Orlando / Italy

SymbiosisMy Planet, seriesGiacomo d&#x27;Orlando / Italy - Sputnik International
11/12
© Giacomo d'Orlando

Symbiosis

My Planet, series

Giacomo d'Orlando / Italy

Urals

My Planet, series

Richard Nazaretyan / Russia

UralsMy Planet, seriesRichard Nazaretyan / Russia - Sputnik International
12/12

Urals

My Planet, series

Richard Nazaretyan / Russia

