https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/putin-announces-new-appointments-in-russian-defense-ministry-1118999067.html
Putin Announces New Appointments in Russian Defense Ministry
Putin Announces New Appointments in Russian Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced new appointments in the Defense Ministry.
2024-06-17T13:50+0000
2024-06-17T13:50+0000
2024-06-17T13:52+0000
russia
russia
russian federation
defense ministry
vladimir putin
andrei belousov
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0f/1118967532_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_aea678be06c535f12fd4a267b7ddb3a3.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Leonid Gornin as the first deputy Defense Minister, the corresponding decree was published on the official portal. Anna Tsivileva has also been appointed Deputy Defense Minister of the Russian Federation, according to the decree. Vladimir Putin also appointed Pavel Fradkov deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry.The President appointed Oleg Savelyev deputy head of the Defense Ministry, chief of staff of the Defense Ministry.It is noted that the decree comes into force from the day of its signing, June 17.Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov met with the dismissed deputy ministers Ruslan Tsalikov, Tatyana Shevtsova, Nikolai Pankov and Pavel Popov and thanked them for their responsible work, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/putin-includes-russian-defense-minister-belousov-in-security-council---decree-1118908994.html
russia
russian federation
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0f/1118967532_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ae4ec80b442040687540acd7361c530a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, defense ministry
russian president vladimir putin, defense ministry
Putin Announces New Appointments in Russian Defense Ministry
13:50 GMT 17.06.2024 (Updated: 13:52 GMT 17.06.2024)
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced new appointments in the Defense Ministry.
Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Leonid Gornin as the first deputy Defense Minister, the corresponding decree was published on the official portal.
"To appoint Gornin Leonid Vladimirovich the first deputy minister of defense of the Russian Federation," the text of the document says.
Anna Tsivileva has also been appointed Deputy Defense Minister of the Russian Federation, according to the decree.
Vladimir Putin also appointed Pavel Fradkov deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry.
The President appointed Oleg Savelyev deputy head of the Defense Ministry, chief of staff of the Defense Ministry.
It is noted that the decree comes into force from the day of its signing, June 17.
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov
met with the dismissed deputy ministers Ruslan Tsalikov, Tatyana Shevtsova, Nikolai Pankov and Pavel Popov and thanked them for their responsible work, the Russian Defense Ministry said.