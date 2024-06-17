https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/putin-announces-new-appointments-in-russian-defense-ministry-1118999067.html

Putin Announces New Appointments in Russian Defense Ministry

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced new appointments in the Defense Ministry.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Leonid Gornin as the first deputy Defense Minister, the corresponding decree was published on the official portal. Anna Tsivileva has also been appointed Deputy Defense Minister of the Russian Federation, according to the decree. Vladimir Putin also appointed Pavel Fradkov deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry.The President appointed Oleg Savelyev deputy head of the Defense Ministry, chief of staff of the Defense Ministry.It is noted that the decree comes into force from the day of its signing, June 17.Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov met with the dismissed deputy ministers Ruslan Tsalikov, Tatyana Shevtsova, Nikolai Pankov and Pavel Popov and thanked them for their responsible work, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

