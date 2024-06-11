International
Putin Includes Russian Defense Minister Belousov in Security Council - Decree
2024-06-11
Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorized the inclusion of Defense Minister Andrei Belousov in the Security Council, according to a decree published on Tuesday.
“To include Belousov A.R. - Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation as a permanent member of the Russian Security Council,” the text of the decree reads.The same decree specifies the positions of two other permanent members. Former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu became new Secretary, and Nikolai Patrushev, who previously served as Secretary of the Security Council, became presidential aide.The Russian Security Council currently has a total of 30 members, including 12 permanent members. The Council is formed by the president, who appoints members and serves as Council's chairman. The Secretary of the Security Council is directly subordinate to him.
Putin Includes Russian Defense Minister Belousov in Security Council - Decree

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorized the inclusion of Defense Minister Andrei Belousov in the Security Council, according to a decree published on Tuesday.
To include Belousov A.R. - Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation as a permanent member of the Russian Security Council,” the text of the decree reads.
The same decree specifies the positions of two other permanent members. Former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu became new Secretary, and Nikolai Patrushev, who previously served as Secretary of the Security Council, became presidential aide.
The Russian Security Council currently has a total of 30 members, including 12 permanent members. The Council is formed by the president, who appoints members and serves as Council's chairman. The Secretary of the Security Council is directly subordinate to him.

The Security Council of the Russian Federation is a body under the President of the Russian Federation, which drafts presidential resolutions on issues of ensuring the protection of vital interests of the individual, society and the state from internal and external threats.

