Putin: Russia Highly Values North Korea's Support in Conducting Operation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote an article "Russia and the DPRK: Traditions of Friendship and Cooperation Through the Years" ahead of his state visit to the North Korea.

2024-06-17T22:12+0000

"We highly appreciate the DPRK’s unwavering support for Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, their solidarity with us on key international matters and willingness to defend our common priorities and views within the UN," Putin said ahead of his state visit to the North Korea tothe main North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun.Russian President further noticed that Russia and North Korea will develop payment mechanisms that are not controlled by Western countries and jointly oppose illegitimate restrictions.It is also essential in nature that Russia will continue to support the people of North Korea in confrontation with Washington for the right to independently choose the path of development.The Strength of North KoreaThe Russian President noted that North Korea, despite many years of economic pressure, provocations, blackmail and military threats from the US, efficiently defends its interests.Putin further highlighted that North Korea is achieving impressive results in improving its defense capabilities, as well as scientific and industrial power."We see the force, dignity and courage with which the people of the DPRK fight for their freedom, sovereignty and national traditions, achieving tremendous results and genuine breakthroughs in strengthening their country in terms of defence, technology, science and industry," Putin said.Further Development of Russia-North Korea Relations and TiesPutin took the opportunity to mention that Russia and North Korea will develop humanitarian cooperation, and increase mutual tourist trips and cultural exchanges.

