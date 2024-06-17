International
Putin to Pay Visit to North Korea on June 18-19 - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a friendly state visit to North Korea from June 18-19, the Kremlin said on Monday.
It is planned to discuss the state and prospects for the further development of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam in the trade, economic, scientific, technological and humanitarian fields, as well as to exchange views on current issues on the international and regional agenda, the statement said.A joint statement and a number of bilateral documents will be signed following the talks.In September 2023, Kim Jong Un visited Russia and invited Putin to North Korea.A series of high-level bilateral exchanges followed, including visits by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to North Korea in October and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui to Russia in January.In January, Peskov said that Putin's visit to North Korea could take place in the foreseeable future.Putin last visited North Korea in 2000, when he met Kim Jong Un's father, Kim Jong Il, in Pyongyang.
Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin had been invited to pay an official visit to North Korea.
“At the invitation of ... [North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un, Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a friendly state visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on June 18-19, 2024," the Kremlin said in a statement.
It is planned to discuss the state and prospects for the further development of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam in the trade, economic, scientific, technological and humanitarian fields, as well as to exchange views on current issues on the international and regional agenda, the statement said.
A joint statement and a number of bilateral documents will be signed following the talks.
In September 2023, Kim Jong Un visited Russia and invited Putin to North Korea.
A series of high-level bilateral exchanges followed, including visits by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to North Korea in October and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui to Russia in January.
In January, Peskov said that Putin's visit to North Korea could take place in the foreseeable future.
Putin last visited North Korea in 2000, when he met Kim Jong Un's father, Kim Jong Il, in Pyongyang.
