https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/ukraine-loses-up-to-535-soldiers-in-clashes-with-russias-battlegroup-yug---mod-1118996198.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 535 Soldiers in Clashes With Russia’s Battlegroup Yug - MoD

Ukraine Loses Up to 535 Soldiers in Clashes With Russia’s Battlegroup Yug - MoD

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 535 servicepeople in clashes with Russia’s Battlegroup Yug in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2024-06-17T10:21+0000

2024-06-17T10:21+0000

2024-06-17T10:21+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

russia

ukraine

kiev

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0d/1117907699_0:0:3134:1764_1920x0_80_0_0_91a0cb3664021c4e9423ef8914d105bd.jpg

"The enemy has lost up to 535 servicepeople, two armored personnel carriers, three pickup trucks [among other military losses in clashes with the southern group]," the ministry said in a statement. Battlegroup Tsentr has repelled four counterattacks and Kiev has lost up to 335 soldiers, while Ukraine has lost up to 150 soldiers in battles with the eastern group. Ukraine has also lost up to 405 soldiers in battles with the western group and up to 300 soldiers in battles with the northern group, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/lacking-manpower-ukrainian-military-now-welcomes-back-deserters--1118774205.html

russia

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

battlegroup yug, ukrainian armed forces, russian defense ministry