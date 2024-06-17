https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/ukraine-loses-up-to-535-soldiers-in-clashes-with-russias-battlegroup-yug---mod-1118996198.html
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 535 servicepeople in clashes with Russia’s Battlegroup Yug in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The enemy has lost up to 535 servicepeople, two armored personnel carriers, three pickup trucks [among other military losses in clashes with the southern group]," the ministry said in a statement. Battlegroup Tsentr has repelled four counterattacks and Kiev has lost up to 335 soldiers, while Ukraine has lost up to 150 soldiers in battles with the eastern group. Ukraine has also lost up to 405 soldiers in battles with the western group and up to 300 soldiers in battles with the northern group, the ministry added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 535 servicepeople in clashes with Russia’s Battlegroup Yug in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The enemy has lost up to 535 servicepeople, two armored personnel carriers, three pickup trucks [among other military losses in clashes with the southern group]," the ministry said in a statement.
Battlegroup Tsentr has repelled four counterattacks and Kiev has lost up to 335 soldiers, while Ukraine has lost up to 150 soldiers in battles with the eastern group.
Ukraine has also lost
up to 405 soldiers in battles with the western group and up to 300 soldiers in battles with the northern group, the ministry added.