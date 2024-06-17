International
Putin to Pay Visit to North Korea on June 18-19 - Kremlin
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 535 Soldiers in Clashes With Russia’s Battlegroup Yug - MoD
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 535 servicepeople in clashes with Russia’s Battlegroup Yug in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The enemy has lost up to 535 servicepeople, two armored personnel carriers, three pickup trucks [among other military losses in clashes with the southern group]," the ministry said in a statement. Battlegroup Tsentr has repelled four counterattacks and Kiev has lost up to 335 soldiers, while Ukraine has lost up to 150 soldiers in battles with the eastern group. Ukraine has also lost up to 405 soldiers in battles with the western group and up to 300 soldiers in battles with the northern group, the ministry added.
10:21 GMT 17.06.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA sapper of the Centre group of forces inspects an area for explosive devices amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the town of Avdeyevka near Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia.
A sapper of the Centre group of forces inspects an area for explosive devices amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the town of Avdeyevka near Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 535 servicepeople in clashes with Russia’s Battlegroup Yug in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The enemy has lost up to 535 servicepeople, two armored personnel carriers, three pickup trucks [among other military losses in clashes with the southern group]," the ministry said in a statement.
Battlegroup Tsentr has repelled four counterattacks and Kiev has lost up to 335 soldiers, while Ukraine has lost up to 150 soldiers in battles with the eastern group.
Ukraine has also lost up to 405 soldiers in battles with the western group and up to 300 soldiers in battles with the northern group, the ministry added.
