https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/us-boosted-nuclear-arms-spending-by-18-in-2023-record-among-nuclear-states---report-1118998873.html
US Boosted Nuclear Arms Spending by 18% in 2023, Record Among Nuclear States - Report
US Boosted Nuclear Arms Spending by 18% in 2023, Record Among Nuclear States - Report
Sputnik International
The United States last year increased spending on nuclear weapons by 18%, which is the highest rate among all nine countries possessing nuclear weapons, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) said on Monday.
2024-06-17T13:14+0000
2024-06-17T13:14+0000
2024-06-17T13:14+0000
military
us
us hegemony
russia
china
international campaign to abolish nuclear weapons (ican)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0e/1114941018_0:120:711:520_1920x0_80_0_0_78556714789fcd6ee13b584959fcf6b9.png
US alone spends on nukes more than all other nuclear-armed states, the report read.In 2023, the US, the UK, China, France, India, Israel, North Korea, Pakistan and Russia spent a total of $91.4 billion developing their nuclear arsenals, which is $10.8 billion or 13.4% more than in 2022, the ICAN also said. ICAN, a coalition of civil society organizations in over 100 countries, was founded in Melbourne, Australia in 2007. The coalition promotes adherence to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. In 2017, it received the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts.Earlier, experts explained to Sputnik that recent Minuteman III launches are a regular audit of the strategic forces rather than nuclear saber-rattling.
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0e/1114941018_0:53:711:586_1920x0_80_0_0_7b052bbecd3db3450b49a121eb8a667f.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nuclear weapons, nuclear arms, nukes, nuclear deterrence, nuclear threat, delicate balance of terror, mad doctrine, mutuall assured destruction
nuclear weapons, nuclear arms, nukes, nuclear deterrence, nuclear threat, delicate balance of terror, mad doctrine, mutuall assured destruction
US Boosted Nuclear Arms Spending by 18% in 2023, Record Among Nuclear States - Report
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States last year increased spending on nuclear weapons by 18%, which is the highest rate among all nine countries possessing nuclear weapons, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) said on Monday.
US alone spends on nukes more than all other nuclear-armed states, the report read.
"[In 2023] Every country increased the amount it spent on nuclear weapons. The United States had the biggest increase, at nearly 18%. The United States spent more than all the other nuclear-armed states combined, at $51.5 billion. China surpassed Russia as the second-highest spender at $11.9 billion, and Russia came in third, spending $8.3 billion," the ICAN said in a report, adding that the United Kingdom also significantly increased its nuclear spending for the second year in a row.
In 2023, the US, the UK, China, France, India, Israel, North Korea, Pakistan and Russia spent a total of $91.4 billion developing their nuclear arsenals, which is $10.8 billion or 13.4% more than in 2022, the ICAN also said.
"In 2023, twenty companies working on nuclear weapons development and maintenance earned at least $31 billion for this work. There are at least $335 billion in outstanding nuclear weapons contracts to these companies, some of which have continued for more than a decade. In 2023, at least $7.9 billion in new nuclear weapon contracts were awarded," the report read.
ICAN, a coalition of civil society organizations in over 100 countries, was founded in Melbourne, Australia in 2007. The coalition promotes adherence to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. In 2017, it received the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts.
Earlier, experts explained to Sputnik
that recent Minuteman III launches
are a regular audit of the strategic forces rather than nuclear saber-rattling.