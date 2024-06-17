https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/us-boosted-nuclear-arms-spending-by-18-in-2023-record-among-nuclear-states---report-1118998873.html

US Boosted Nuclear Arms Spending by 18% in 2023, Record Among Nuclear States - Report

The United States last year increased spending on nuclear weapons by 18%, which is the highest rate among all nine countries possessing nuclear weapons, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) said on Monday.

US alone spends on nukes more than all other nuclear-armed states, the report read.In 2023, the US, the UK, China, France, India, Israel, North Korea, Pakistan and Russia spent a total of $91.4 billion developing their nuclear arsenals, which is $10.8 billion or 13.4% more than in 2022, the ICAN also said. ICAN, a coalition of civil society organizations in over 100 countries, was founded in Melbourne, Australia in 2007. The coalition promotes adherence to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. In 2017, it received the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts.Earlier, experts explained to Sputnik that recent Minuteman III launches are a regular audit of the strategic forces rather than nuclear saber-rattling.

