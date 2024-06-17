https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/us-soldier-detained-in-russias-vladivostok-pleads-not-guilty-to-death-threats-1118994269.html

US Soldier Detained in Russia’s Vladivostok Pleads Not Guilty to Death Threats

US Soldier Detained in Russia’s Vladivostok Pleads Not Guilty to Death Threats

US soldier Gordon Black pleaded not guilty to murder threats against his girlfriend, but partially pleaded guilty to stealing, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

"No [I do not plead guilty to murder threat]. I partially [plead guilty to theft], there was no intent," Black said in the Pervomaisky District Court of Vladivostok. The soldier was stationed in South Korea before entering Russia. The US Army has started an administrative probe into his travel.The victim in the death threats and theft case against Gordon Black said in court that she is not yet ready to reconcile with him because she has not been compensated for the damage she has suffered.In May, Russian authorities detained an American soldier on charges of criminal conduct until July 2 in Vladivostok. Police noted that the man was suspected of stealing from a woman he visited on April 10. Later in May, Black was charged with grand larceny, the press office of the Pervomaisky District Court of Vladivostok said.

