International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/us-soldier-detained-in-russias-vladivostok-pleads-not-guilty-to-death-threats-1118994269.html
US Soldier Detained in Russia’s Vladivostok Pleads Not Guilty to Death Threats
US Soldier Detained in Russia’s Vladivostok Pleads Not Guilty to Death Threats
Sputnik International
US soldier Gordon Black pleaded not guilty to murder threats against his girlfriend, but partially pleaded guilty to stealing, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.
2024-06-17T07:22+0000
2024-06-17T07:22+0000
russia
russia
vladivostok
us army
court
threats
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/11/1118993921_0:65:2804:1642_1920x0_80_0_0_ce4274618277371eb15b9a9ba32e4ff1.jpg
"No [I do not plead guilty to murder threat]. I partially [plead guilty to theft], there was no intent," Black said in the Pervomaisky District Court of Vladivostok. The soldier was stationed in South Korea before entering Russia. The US Army has started an administrative probe into his travel.The victim in the death threats and theft case against Gordon Black said in court that she is not yet ready to reconcile with him because she has not been compensated for the damage she has suffered.In May, Russian authorities detained an American soldier on charges of criminal conduct until July 2 in Vladivostok. Police noted that the man was suspected of stealing from a woman he visited on April 10. Later in May, Black was charged with grand larceny, the press office of the Pervomaisky District Court of Vladivostok said.
russia
vladivostok
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/11/1118993921_37:0:2768:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4e37d221ace84ab9e31163a57aa5ceb1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us soldier, gordon black, pleaded guilty, murder threats
us soldier, gordon black, pleaded guilty, murder threats

US Soldier Detained in Russia’s Vladivostok Pleads Not Guilty to Death Threats

07:22 GMT 17.06.2024
© Sputnik / Ilya Averyanov / Go to the mediabankUS soldier Gordon Black
US soldier Gordon Black - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2024
© Sputnik / Ilya Averyanov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, (Sputnik) - US soldier Gordon Black pleaded not guilty to murder threats against his girlfriend, but partially pleaded guilty to stealing, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.
"No [I do not plead guilty to murder threat]. I partially [plead guilty to theft], there was no intent," Black said in the Pervomaisky District Court of Vladivostok.
The soldier was stationed in South Korea before entering Russia. The US Army has started an administrative probe into his travel.
The victim in the death threats and theft case against Gordon Black said in court that she is not yet ready to reconcile with him because she has not been compensated for the damage she has suffered.
In May, Russian authorities detained an American soldier on charges of criminal conduct until July 2 in Vladivostok. Police noted that the man was suspected of stealing from a woman he visited on April 10. Later in May, Black was charged with grand larceny, the press office of the Pervomaisky District Court of Vladivostok said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала