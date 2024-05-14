https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/us-army-intel-staffer-quits-haunted-by-bidens-gaza-policy-1118420783.html

US Army Intel Staffer Quits, 'Haunted' by Biden’s Gaza Policy

Major Harrison Mann, formerly an executive officer at the Department of Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), has resigned over “nearly unqualified support” that the US has provided to Israel amid its war on Hamas.

Another US official has resigned, unable to reconcile himself with the “nearly unqualified support” that the US has provided to Israel amid its war on Hamas.Major Harrison Mann posted a resignation letter on the professional networking site LinkedIn on Monday, revealing the reasons behind his decision to quit the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) back in November, 2023.The ex-official wrote that Washington’s policy on Gaza had “enabled and empowered the killing and starvation of tens of thousands of innocent Palestinians [in Gaza]."Mann, who had served as an executive officer at the DIA’s Middle East and Africa Center, referenced his own European Jewish ancestry, and claimed he had been “haunted” by the “unforgiving moral environment when it came to the topic of bearing responsibility for ethnic cleansing.”According to Mann, few of his former colleagues had spoken out about the developments in Gaza. He noted that that “I now realize the obvious - if I was afraid to voice my concerns, you were too.” Mann filed the resignation on November 1, 2023. The departure takes effect on June 3, as per US media reports.Mann’s departure is hardly the first. In March, Annelle Sheline resigned from her job as a foreign affairs officer in the US Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, saying her job had become “impossible” as the Biden administration continues to “send a steady stream of weapons to Israel.” Sheline said in an interview that she had tried to raise concerns internally with dissent cables and at staff forums, but came to the conclusion that the Biden administration’s Israel policy made her efforts pointless.Earlier, Josh Paul, who was a senior State Department official involved in arms transfers to foreign governments, resigned from his role 10 days after Hamas first launched its attack on Israel.“I believe to the core of my soul that the response Israel is taking, and with it the American support for both that response, and for the status quo of the occupation will only lead to more and deeper suffering for both the Israeli and Palestinian people—and is not in the long-term American interest,” Paul wrote at the time.Despite instances of dissent among its own government employees and protests by US citizens, the Biden administration has persisted in supporting Israel in its war against Hamas, paying no more than lip service to the Palestinians' plight.

