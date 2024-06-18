https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/malaysia-to-start-official-process-of-accession-to-brics-soon---prime-minister-1119002372.html

Malaysia to Start Official Process of Accession to BRICS Soon - Prime Minister

Malaysia will soon start formal proceedings to join BRICS, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday in an interview with the founder of Chinese news outlet Guancha, Eric Xun Li.

"We have already explained our policy and made our decision. We will start formal proceedings soon," Ibrahin said in an interview with the founder of Chinese news outlet Guancha, Eric Xun Li, also known as Li Shimo, when asked about when Malaysia was planning to join.BRICS was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for the largest emerging economies, initially uniting Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa joined the group in 2010. Russia assumed the bloc's rotating presidency on January 1. On the same day, BRICS expanded its membership to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE.

