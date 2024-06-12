https://sputnikglobe.com/20240612/infographics-russian-economic-cooperation-with-brics-countries-1118915673.html
Infographics: Russian Economic Cooperation With BRICS Countries
During his visit to China in May 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin called BRICS one of the key pillars of the emerging multipolar world. Businessmen from BRICS countries show increasing enthusiasm for cooperation.
As Russia holds the BRICS chairmanship in 2024, the country hosted a meeting of foreign ministers in Nizhny Novgorod on June 10-11. At a press conference following the meeting, Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov emphasized that interest in cooperation with BRICS is growing amid the destructive nature of the "selfish trade protectionist policy of the US and its allies."The majority of large Russian companies have partners in BRICS countries, according to the study presented at the Saint Petersburg Economic Forum 2024. Check out our infographics to find out:
News
Infographics: Russian Economic Cooperation With BRICS Countries
As Russia holds the BRICS chairmanship in 2024, the country hosted a meeting of foreign ministers in Nizhny Novgorod on June 10-11.
At a press conference following the meeting, Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov emphasized that interest in cooperation with BRICS is growing
amid the destructive nature of the "selfish trade protectionist policy of the US and its allies."
The majority of large Russian companies have partners in BRICS countries
, according to the study presented at the Saint Petersburg Economic Forum 2024.
Check out our infographics to find out:
Top 5 industries in terms of cooperation;
Russian companies' market share in member states;
Currencies used for mutual settlements with BRICS partners.