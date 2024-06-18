https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/putin-to-visit-n-korea-russian-peace-offer-versus-swiss-farce-summit-french-election-chaos-1119001102.html

Russia has made a peace offer to end the conflict in Ukraine based on the Istanbul agreement of 2022.

The Critical Hour

Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss President Putin's planned trip to North Korea and the fear of nuclear conflict.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss President Putin's planned visit to North Korea and US attempts to goad China into attacking Taiwan.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss the French government's need to control public opinion as Catlyn Johnstone makes the point that there is no democracy without correct information about public affairs.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, discusses the war in Sudan and US imperialism in Africa.Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss the prospects for peace in Ukraine.Kweku Lamumba, the former co-chair of the Atlanta Green Party and the coordinator of KOSSA, discusses US imperialism in Haiti and Africa.Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of On the Ground on WPFW Pacifica Radio, joins us to discuss the US government sharing intelligence with Israel and the dissolution of the Israel war cabinet.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss political chaos in France.

