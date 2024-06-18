https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/rahdit-hackers-release-data-of-ukrainian-drone-operators-1119005033.html
'RaHDit' Hackers Release Data of Ukrainian Drone Operators
Hacker group RaHDit has published the data of more than 1,200 operators of the Ukrainian drone aviation.
Among the published data is the entire personnel structure of the 383rd Separate Remotely Piloted Aircraft Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which, according to the Russian Investigative Committee, was involved in attacks on the airfields of Shaykovka in the Kaluga region, Dyagilevo in the Ryazan region, and Engels in the Saratov region, in which people were killed.Those identified include people with criminal records for violence against children.In 2023, the Russian Investigative Committee indicted in absentia Colonel Sergey Burdenyuk, commander of Ukraine's 383rd Separate Remotely Piloted Aircraft Regiment, for drone attacks on Russian airfields. He is charged under the articles "Attempt by an organized group to murder two or more persons," "Sabotage," and "Murder of two or more persons in a generally dangerous manner."According to the investigation, Burdenyuk planned and organized the launch of Tu-141 Strizh drones from the Kharkov region that were used to attack Russian airfields from October 7 to December 26, 2022.In February 2024, Burdenyuk was added to Russia's list of terrorists.
Among the published data is the entire personnel structure of the 383rd Separate Remotely Piloted Aircraft Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which, according to the Russian Investigative Committee, was involved in attacks on the airfields
of Shaykovka in the Kaluga region, Dyagilevo in the Ryazan region, and Engels in the Saratov region, in which people were killed.
Those identified include people with criminal records for violence against children.
In 2023, the Russian Investigative Committee indicted in absentia Colonel Sergey Burdenyuk, commander of Ukraine's 383rd Separate Remotely Piloted Aircraft Regiment, for drone attacks on Russian airfields. He is charged under the articles "Attempt by an organized group to murder two or more persons," "Sabotage," and "Murder of two or more persons in a generally dangerous manner."
According to the investigation, Burdenyuk planned and organized the launch of Tu-141 Strizh drones from the Kharkov region that were used to attack Russian airfields from October 7 to December 26, 2022.
In February 2024, Burdenyuk was added to Russia's list of terrorists.