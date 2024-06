https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/russian-air-defenses-down-six-ukrainian-drones-over-three-regions-1118992544.html

Russian Air Defenses Down Six Ukrainian Drones Over Three Regions

Russian Air Defenses Down Six Ukrainian Drones Over Three Regions

Sputnik International

Russian air defense systems shot down 6 Ukrainian drones overnight over the Belgorod, Voronezh and Lipetsk regions, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2024-06-17T05:11+0000

2024-06-17T05:11+0000

2024-06-17T05:11+0000

russia

russia

ukraine

lipetsk

russian defense ministry

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/13/1118526610_0:42:1657:974_1920x0_80_0_0_9c8aa8f19196cec841599ec3323c8b4a.jpg

Russian air defenses shot down six Ukrainian drones overnight over the Belgorod, Voronezh, and Lipetsk regions, the Russian Defense Ministry's press service said on Monday.Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian territory, emphasized that Kiev continues terrorist activities, but that the Russian military is on alert and doing everything necessary.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/russian-downs-87-ukrainian-drones-above-six-russian-regions-overnight-1118943645.html

russia

ukraine

lipetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian air defense, russian defense ministry, ukrainian drones