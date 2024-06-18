https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/situation-on-israeli-lebanese-border-serious-lasting-long-enough---bidens-advisor-1119009794.html

Israeli-Lebanese Border Crisis Serious, Gone on ‘Long Enough’, Says Biden Advisor

The situation on the border between Israel and Lebanon is serious and is lasting "long enough," so the US administration aims to avoid further escalation into a "greater war," Biden's senior energy and investment advisor, Amos Hochstein, said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Hochstein, who serves as a mediator between Israel and Lebanon, arrived in Beirut and held a meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. On Monday, the US official visited Jerusalem, where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The ceasefire in the Gaza Strip can contribute to the de-escalation between Israel and the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah on the border between the Jewish state and Lebanon, he added. Israeli forces and Hezbollah in Lebanon have been exchanging fire, primarily over the southern border, since Hamas’ October 7 attacks in Israel, leading to hundreds of deaths and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of civilians.

